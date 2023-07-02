Sheena Smith first noticed her son Tramell struggling with reading in second grade. His teachers didn't see it as a reading issue at first, but as behavioral one. He would be pulled out of class, sometimes spending almost an entire school day in the office, missing out on lessons.

Tramell is Black, and his mother said she believes her son's race "absolutely" played a factor in him not getting support sooner.

It took several years and Smith taking matters into her own hands to pay for outside testing for her son to finally be diagnosed with dyslexia, a reading disability that causes issues with accurately and fluently reading and spelling words.

"It did take a lot of work and honestly, I wasn't happy in the beginning because a lot of it was trumped up to behavior," she said. "And it really wasn't, it was actually his behavior because of avoidance, right? Because he was struggling, and no one really took the time."

Now, as Trammell attends Middleton-Cross Plains High School, his diagnosis has helped him be able to access more resources in and outside of school — though it is still a struggle. "I feel like if we would have caught it sooner, he would be further along in his journey," Smith said.

Tramell's experience is part of a larger issue of persistent racial disparities in reading throughout the country, across Wisconsin and in Dane County, which have gone virtually unchanged over the last 10 years.

Forward Exam results from the 2021-22 school year in Dane County show a broad achievement gap in English and Language Arts, an exam that is given to students in third through eighth grade.

Madison had some of the worst reading gaps in Dane County. Only 10% of Black students in grades 3 through 8 scored proficient or higher in ELA, and only 21% of Hispanic students, compared to 45% of their white counterparts.

Other Dane County schools had similar disparities. In Middleton, 20% of Black children were proficient compared to 62% of Black children. In Oregon, 15% of Black students were proficient compared to 47% of white students. In Stoughton, 11% of Black children were proficient compared to 41% of white students.

Several forces contribute to these persistent gaps.

Systemic barriers that non-white families and students continue to face in society play a big part, according to parents, teachers, doctors and advocates who are paying attention to the issue. With fewer resources, it's harder for families to prioritize reading or be able to advocate for more support in school, especially if there is a language barrier as well.

But they also attribute the gap to limited school resources and fast-evolving theories on how to teach kids to read, a change that can leave schools struggling to keep up and students of color left behind.

The last 10 years

Wisconsin has gone through a massive transformation in the last decade, once leading the country in education . Act 10 from 2011 has had lasting ripple effects on staffing and teacher pay in schools, and the state has spent less and less on education ever since. The current biennial budget proposal includes increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion, less than the $2.6 billion Gov. Tony Evers initially requested.

The COVID-19 pandemic then paused in-person learning in 2020, which analysts consistently have said depressed academic achievement.

While in Dane County the achievement gaps are wide, they are even worse across Wisconsin. Only 9% of Black students grades 3-8 scored proficiently or higher in ELA on the most recent state tests.

Once those students reach high school, the gap is not shrinking much. On the 2021-22 ACT, Black students in Wisconsin scored an average of 15.1 in reading, and Hispanic students an average of 16.9, compared to the average score of 20.5 for white students.

And according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report card, Wisconsin had the second-largest gap in reading scores between Black and white fourth and eighth graders in the country, with only Washington, D.C., reporting a larger gap.

"The reading rates of young Black children have gone down drastically," said Ciera Carey, a third-grade teacher at One City Schools, a public charter school in Madison that opened in 2018. Black students make up more than half of the school's enrollment, but only about 6% of them scored proficient in ELA on last year's Forward Exam, the school's first year participating in the test. School leaders said the low test scores were due to unpreparedness.

Experts' understanding of how reading should be taught in schools also has changed a lot over the last decade.

There is more research on how our brains are wired to be able to read, an emerging concept known as the science of reading, that has been influencing curriculum changes and teaching methods. The research has found specific techniques that have been successful in teaching early literacy, specifically the use of phonics.

This new technique is replacing what's known as balanced literacy, which is centered around activities that surround children with quality literature and promote a love of reading. The science of reading relies on what's known as structured literacy, which is more formulaic and mechanical way of teaching kids how to read. On Wednesday, the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill to emphasize phonics in reading lessons for Wisconsin students.

There is also more research on how critical engaging with literacy at an early age can be.

"The important thing is that literacy begins from birth," said Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, a pediatrician at American Family Children's Hospital, and the medical director for Reach Out and Read Wisconsin.

Before kids even get to elementary school, they have the ability to become familiar with books and reading, and develop what's known as print awareness, which is when they become aware of letters and shapes and understand that they hold meaning. They may not be able to decode the letters yet, but they understand that they're trying to tell them something, which is a critical step. Reading or talking about a book with a child or even pointing out words and letters at the grocery store are ways parents can start developing this skill, Navsaria said.

Reach Out and Read helps connect these worlds of medicine and reading by providing books with families at routine pediatric check-ups and advising families about the importance of reading with their children.

"People have now shifted their thinking to realizing that so many of the problems that we're seeing downstream, particularly in educational attainment, the roots are in what happens early on," he said.

Schools now are beginning to incorporate these new reading strategies. The Madison School District has been rolling out a new early literacy curriculum this year known as EL Education, which is rooted in the science of reading and teaches more foundational skills, such as phonics, rather than finding the meaning in text.

In addition to building more technical reading skills, Madison staff believe it also will help that the new curriculum has more culturally inclusive content.

"Culturally responsive material is one of the most critical pieces to a successful curriculum. As a woman of color myself, it is nearly impossible for you to engage a learner into material that is completely disconnected from who they are or their experiences," said Candace Terrell, principal of Allis Elementary.

Frustrations with how reading was being taught in schools is what drove Kim Feller out of public schools and to opening up her own private school, the Feller School, that specifically caters to students with dyslexia and other reading disabilities or issues. It's the first of its kind in Wisconsin, she said.

She is a big advocate for the science of reading, and in her small classroom that she rents out of a daycare in Verona, the walls are colorful and covered in words describing painted pictures, like a purple butterfly, red flower and brown leaf.

Current balanced literacy approaches to teaching reading leave out students with dyslexia and other reading disabilities, Feller said.

Completely overhauling reading curriculum takes time, though. Plus, staff themselves are having to relearn the way they were trained to teach reading. Not every teacher learns how to teach reading, either, and it's typically reserved for the earliest elementary grades, meaning a student who is struggling with reading past second or third grade may not have teachers who are equipped to help them.

Lisa Hepburn, a bilingual resource teacher at Randall Elementary, has taught a range of students in upper level elementary, and was finding that many older students were still struggling to read. And she specifically found reading curriculum was not tailored to support English language learners.

Hepburn eventually signed up to take a course tailored for special education teachers on reading instruction.

"I found out on the second day that there were mountains and mountains of research about best practices in teaching kids to read and I remember just being so stunned," she said. "Why doesn't every single teacher, classroom and paraprofessional know about this?"

Building foundations and breaking cycles

A third grader who isn't reading well and doesn't get support can grow up to be an adult who doesn't read well, impacting everything from getting a job to reading medical forms or reading directions to a friend's house. Parents who struggle to read may not have the capacity to help their own child learn to read, creating the same barriers. But when a student can get the support to become a better reader, it can be the key to breaking that cycle.

"I was one of those kids. I couldn't read or write coming out of Chicago Public Schools," said Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.

After high school, Johnson had to transfer to a junior college because of his reading struggles. He eventually received help from a nonprofit group who helped him graduate.

"I believe if that program was not in place, I would not be a CEO today," he said. "It is critical. That's why our approach at Boys and Girls Club is to start early."

Wider income and resource disparities in marginalized communities mean that students may not always get the same type of one-on-one support with reading at home before they enter school.

"The folks who have the lowest rate of reading are not the folks who are going to have parents who can take them for tutoring classes or a special reading lab. These are folks who have families who are struggling — struggling with housing, financial stability, mental health," said Baltazar De Anda Santana, co-founder and executive director of Latino Academy of Workforce Development.

"If the parent doesn't have time to read books, why do we expect the children to be the ones who are reading?" he said. "And it's not because the parent doesn't want to."

.

Sheena Smith had to seek out support on her own after finding the schools didn't have the resources to intervene in Tramell's reading issues. She eventually brought him to a neuropsychologist who did a two-day study on him and his development.

Tramell has been determined to overcome his reading hurdles, asking his mom for more and more tutoring and support over the years. He currently goes to tutoring twice a week at the Children's Center for Dyslexia. She reads with Tramell every night and on weekends, and he reads even more in the summer on top of math tutoring.

"I had to search high and low just to find the Center for Dyslexia, or even find someone that was willing to do the testing," Smith said. And the testing cost them thousands of dollars.

Studies have shown, too, that students of color are less likely to get support for reading struggles or disabilities, and instead receive overwhelming attention for behavioral issues.

"I feel like kids of color have been neglected in their instruction," Feller said. "All they focused on was the misbehavior. And then these kids are going year after year after year not knowing how to read."

Most students at the Latino Academy work two to three jobs on top of their education, De Anda Santana said, but he doesn't want them to be pitied, calling them "heroes." Instead, he wants more systems in place to give them language and reading skills so they can instead become bosses, supervisors, managers and business owners — and in turn, hopefully have more time to help their children with homework.

"Instead of us trying to erase those disparities, let us continue preparing these individuals, so they can be part of the group that fights against these disparities," De Anda Santana said. "We need to empower these individuals."

Now 16 years old, Tramell is starting to think about what's next for him after high school. He loves sports and working out, Smith said, and would love to play basketball in college, or pursue a job in the trades, or maybe become an accountant like his mom. And he just started driving school to get his license.

His mother wants more to be done for students who may not be as lucky.

"Just more resources, more centers and more awareness around the issues and the resources available," Smith said. "It's just not enough awareness, just not enough effort focused on the issues. If there was more community around the issues, then we'll start to see more change."