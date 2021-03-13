The front of the property on 90th Street is seen on Friday. It is the home of Windy Hill Equestrian Center, a horse boarding stable.
DIANA PANUNCIAL,
DIANA PANUNCIAL
MOUNT PLEASANT — Howard Haubrich, a real estate agent with Bear Realty, has a few properties he’s trying to sell between Racine and Kenosha County. But there’s only one of them that’s carrying a price tag of $3.9 million.
It’s a 30-acre property on the 4000 block of 90th street in Mount Pleasant. And it’s “right across the street from Foxconn,” Haubrich said.
He had hoped it would be prime real estate for developers and businesses trying to get in on the sprouting Interstate-94 corridor around Foxconn. But, since it was put on the market in December, there haven’t been any buyers. Not yet at least.
“When we originally did this, we thought they were building a lot out there,” Haubrich said of what he had hoped would happen with Foxconn. The challenge remains in “trying to find a developer or someone that wants to buy up that side of the road.”
It’s in the land
Since 2003, the land has been used as a horse boarding stable:
Windy Hill Equestrian Center LLC. On the property is a two-story 3,754-square-foot home with four bedrooms, a horse barn, a 2½-car garage, an indoor riding arena and several out buildings, according to its listing on BearRealty.com.
A developer, however, likely wouldn’t care about all that. They would care about the 30 acres of developable land.
Mark Gregory, a real estate agent at First Weber Real Estate, said the real value of the property likely is the land and its location.
“You’re not necessarily selling the house,” said Gregory, who is certified in selling larger homes. “Since it’s next to Foxconn, potential buyers are thinking, ‘What could go there?’ “
Haubrich said, without Foxconn, the property “would probably be worth $1.5 million,” less than half its current listed price.
Foxconn is seen across the street from Windy Hill property, as shown on Friday. The 100-foot-tall globe is visible from the property.
DIANA PANUNCIAL,
According to Samuel Schultz, community development director for the Village of Mount Pleasant, the property is zoned for general agriculture.
But the future plan for the property allows a prospective developer to come in and ask for it to be residential.
As for shifting it to a commercial space, Schultz said the prospective developer must work with the village to submit applications that would amend current plans.
“If someone wanted to build a restaurant or retail space, it depends,” Schultz said.
Under its current agricultural zoning, Schultz said the property could be used for
agritourism — defined as “a commercial enterprise at a working farm, ranch, or agricultural plant conducted for the enjoyment of visitors that generates supplemental income for the owner” — which blends in some commercial elements.
For example,
the village guidelines allow for entertainment that involves farms, such as petting zoos, or even wineries and breweries that use the farm to make their products. Even a restaurant can go there, the guidelines say, as long as its farm-based.
Schultz said what might go there must be “what the market determines as possible, and what the community wants.”
“The property could go either way,” Haubrich said. “It could be more housing, or be a more commercial development.”
Haubrich added he had heard
Foxconn is considering building or designing electric cars at the Mount Pleasant campus last month, but production at the campus still has fallen far short of expectations.
But as far as buying the $3.9 million property? “Foxconn hasn’t made an offer,” Haubrich said.
‘We’ll still be here’
The property is home to Windy Hill Equestrian Center. Samantha Lauf, who owns it with her family, said the development of Foxconn took her and her family by surprise.
“We never expected to lose our neighbors,” Lauf said,
referring to the eradication of homes to build Foxconn’s facility. “When you take away the farmland, you can never put it back. What do you do when there’s nothing left?”
Lauf said she didn’t want the farm to be around apartment complexes, or be right across the street from a fast food restaurant, so the family put the property up for sale — even if “our last intention is to sell it.”
The listing was posted in December. Lauf said Haubrich had been contacted by developers, but nothing serious.
“If it takes a year or two, we’ll still be here,” Haubrich said. “They have their farm. If we sell it, fine. If we don’t, they’ll still have their business there.”
Added Lauf: “We have no intention of leaving. But if someone comes along and pays what we’re asking, it’ll take us one year to move...
“The 3.9 million is on the high end,” Lauf said. “It’s our ‘We don’t want to sell it’ price. … We want to continue our business, but we have to be cognizant of that’s going on around us.”
In fall 2020, Lauf said the family purchased 30 acres of land in Franksville to grow hay for the horses. It could be a new boarding facility for them, Lauf said, but it’s going to be tough to leave the customers — and the property, which they’d worked hard on expanding — in Mount Pleasant.
“We don’t want people to panic leave,” Lauf said of her clients, who board horses at the property. “We’re here as long as we can be. My concern is we’ll get pushed out. I’d prefer it being our choice to leave.”
A number of others who had homes near where Foxconn is now say they were
“misled” about the project and pushed into selling and moving. Kim Mahoney, who nearly won a 2020 election to serve on the Racine County Board, and her husband are the only homeowners left within the Foxconn area that Windy Hill Equestrian Center LLC is across the street from.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Lauf said of the situation. “We’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this.”
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn High Performance Computing Data Center
Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, is shown on March 15.
MICHAEL BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn HPCDC
Construction is underway on Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, as seen from this aerial shot on March 15.
MICHAEL BURKE, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Foxconn, Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction, center. In the foreground is a private electrical substation. In the background is the fully enclosed future LCD fabrication plant.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction.
Journal Times file photo
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Foxconn, Dec. 15, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the large future advanced-manufacturing plant.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant, and workers have begun to prepare building pads just east of that building for the next two structures.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn "fab" Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At that point in time, builders were installing the roof.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn aerial, "fab" Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn aerial Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn aerials, Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
MICHAEL BURKE
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Mike Haubrich with plane
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document Racine County from above.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!