Reckless homicide charges sought after man dies at Portage hotel, police say

Reckless homicide charges are being sought against a Portage man after a man died Friday at the Ridge Motor Inn, 2900 New Pinery Road in Portage.

Police said in a news release they received a call at 12:12 p.m. after a man was found unresponsive in a stairwell at the hotel.

Police officers and emergency medical services arrived to provide life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Three people were arrested following an investigation:

Gabriel Munoz, 33, Portage, is accused of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Ramirez, 27, Oxford, had a Department of Corrections warrant and was in violation of probation.

Melissa Anderson, 26, Oxford, is accused of obstructing an officer, possession drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

According to online court records, Ramirez was convicted of methamphetamine possession in Columbia County Circuit Court Nov. 13 and sentenced to two years of probation. Anderson has drug charges filed against her in Marquette and Adams counties in cases that remain open.

Portage police received help from the Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.