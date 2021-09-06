Record crowds expected for return of Wo-Zha-Wa Festival in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival will return for its 54th year after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and is the events planners are expecting record breaking crowds.
The three-day festival takes place Sept. 17-19. Wo-Zha-Wa Committee Chairperson Ed Wojnicz, who is also the mayor of Wisconsin Dells, is anticipating some “huge crowds” at this year’s event. About 150,000 people attend over the three days the festival is held, he said. He estimates crowds will increase 20% this year.
“Unless it rains, I think we are going to have a record weekend,” Wojnicz said. A rain date is not scheduled if inclement weather is an issue, he said.
Wojnicz said people come from all over the Midwest. He said people who attend the parade are from not only Wisconsin Dells but also the immediate surrounding area such as Reedsburg, Baraboo, Briggsville and Adams. Wo-Zha-Wa means “to have fun” in Ho-Chunk.
“It’s turned into one of the major festivals in the state,” Wojnicz said.
The day kicks off at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 with Maxwell Street Days and the Antiques and Collectables Market. The Arts and Crafts Fair starts at Noon. Those events will continue throughout the weekend. The Race for the Future run is at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 at Just A Game Fieldhouse at 200 LaCrosse St. Runners have until Sept. 17 to register for the 4-mile fun run, according to the event's sign up page. The parade is at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
A schedule of events is available on the festival’s website. Another schedule of events is listed at www.wisdells.com/wozhawa.
“It’s an entertaining weekend it’s a nice fall festival,” Wojnicz said.
Outdoor vendors and art fair participants will be available on a smaller scale this year, which Wojnicz believes is due to supply shortages.
The parade route will start on the corner of Oak and Washington Street, down Superior Street, Broadway and down Vine Street and ends at Wisconsin Street. Wojnicz said up to around 70 participants have entered into the parade.
“It will hopefully be a successful weekend for everybody,” Wojnicz said. He added the festival is a great opportunity for downtown Dells’ businesses and service organizations to raise money.
Those looking for more information on Wo-Zha-Wa Days can visit the event’s website www.wozhawa.com or Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.