Records: Scott Walker urged DNR appointee Prehn to stay on past term (copy)

Newly disclosed documents show former Republican Gov. Scott Walker encouraged an environmental appointee not to give up his position when his term expired to thwart Gov. Tony Evers’ agenda.

Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and cranberry grower appointed by Walker to the Natural Resources Board in 2015, has refused to step down since his term ended in May 2021.

Senate Republicans have yet to hold a confirmation hearing for his replacement, securing a conservative majority on the board, which oversees the Department of Natural Resources.

Recovered text messages released to the State Journal in response to an open records request show Prehn sought advice from the former governor in November 2020, more than six months before Evers nominated Sandra Naas to replace him.

“I heard from legislators they do not intend on confirming anybody soon. And of course the chances of Evers reappointing me are slim to none,” Prehn wrote. “I’m wondering if you think it’s improper for me to stay on until somebody’s confirmed. I know it’s been done in the past, but is it really the proper thing to do.?”

Prehn went on to say the change in board’s priorities “is becoming staggering” and if he stayed on Walker’s appointees would maintain a majority “for a while longer.”

“If possible, stay on,” Walker responded. “Any voices that can counter their racial view of the world are good.”

Walker did not elaborate. A spokesperson for his current organization, Young America’s Foundation, did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on whether he intended to type “racial” or “radical.”

The DNR previously released emails showing Prehn discussed his plans to remain with an aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Minocqua Republican and fierce critic of the DNR, as well as conservative lobbyists. No text messages were included in that batch of records.

A DNR attorney said the agency recently received the deleted texts with Walker as part of a lawsuit brought by Midwest Environmental Advocates, which accused Prehn of withholding public records. A Dane County judge this spring declined Prehn’s request to dismiss the case, ruling his communications regarding his plans are public records.

Prehn has previously denied coordinating with GOP elected leaders, telling the Associated Press he never spoke to any “currently elected Wisconsin state officials in regards to this matter” but spoke to “friends and acquaintances.”

Prehn said Wednesday he asked Walker because he valued his input.

“My concern as to why I may or may not remain on board was mine and mine alone,” Prehn wrote in an email to the State Journal.

High court to decide

The state Supreme Court is considering whether Prehn can legally remain in office.

Prehn contends a 1964 state Supreme Court ruling allows appointees to stay beyond the end of their terms until a replacement is confirmed by the Senate.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has asked the courts to force Prehn to step down, arguing his seat became vacant when his term ended, and the law allows the governor to temporarily fill vacancies even without Senate approval.

Since his term expired, Prehn has voted to reject regulations of toxic PFAS compounds in groundwater and to weaken the agency’s proposed drinking water standards for the so-called “forever chemicals.” He voted last fall to exceed a bag limit recommended by DNR biologists for a wolf hunt that was ultimately scrapped when a federal judge reinstated federal protections.

If allowed to remain, Prehn could also cast a deciding vote on the DNR’s new wolf management plan, which could set population goals and help determine hunting quotas if the gray wolf is again removed from the endangered species list.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0