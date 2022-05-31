Red Cross accused of 'bad faith' negotiations by union in Wisconsin, Iowa

The American Red Cross has been accused by Wisconsin and Iowa unions of “bargaining in bad faith.”

Employees in Wisconsin and northern Iowa of the nonprofit had their contract expire Sept. 30, more than half a year ago.

According to the union — the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — the Red Cross’s negotiators have canceled and/or rescheduled 21 negotiating sessions while having only met with each of the two employee bargaining committees once. A complaint has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, AFSCME said last week.

“We have been requesting to negotiate the local contracts with the American Red Cross since August of 2021,” Neil Rainford, an AFSCME field representative, said in a statement. “The Red Cross has consistently either delayed or outright refused to meet. We’ve only met for the initial exchange of proposals in February.”

Added Collections Technician Lora Parker: “They cancel, and we start over again. We need some resolution. We are fair with them, and they need to be fair with us.”

According to a statement from Eric Crocker, of Pewaukee’s Local 1559, “We are understaffed and underpaid for what we do and for what the Red Cross expects from us. Management is avoiding talking to us about these issues.”

The union says that less-than-competitive wages are contributing to recurrent blood donor shortage because of slowed operations at donation sites and fewer blood drives being able to be held.

In response, the Red Cross issued the following statement: “The American Red Cross has a longstanding history of working together with our labor partners at both a local and national level to solve complex problems and denies that the organization engaged in any unfair labor practices.”

Regarding the complaint, Red Cross said, “we will address it with the National Labor Relations Board, as appropriate. We remain committed to reaching a contract agreement that is fair and equitable to all and are available for continued negotiations.

“At the same time, the Red Cross will continue to focus on delivering our mission for patients across the country who rely on us each day to provide lifesaving blood; while we experienced a national blood shortage just a couple of months ago, we currently have a sufficient supply of blood on the shelves to support patients in need.”

As is typical when labor negotiations enter the public eye, neither side has specifically stated what each side is asking for or demanding.

