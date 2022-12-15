 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross holiday blood drive strike called off after worker contracts approved

2019-12-24-Blood Drive-12242019121659 (copy)

Marcia Peotter, of Sun Prairie, right, donated blood at the American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive in Madison in 2019, with help from Kelli Trebiatowski, left, a collection specialist.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An American Red Cross worker strike planned for the Dec. 23 Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center has been called off after workers agreed to new contracts.

Three-year agreements, reached Tuesday, include retroactive bonus payments for 2021, retroactive wage increases of 6% for 2022 and 3% increases for 2023, according to AFSCME Locals 1205 and 1558 which represent about 200 blood collection and processing workers in Wisconsin.

The contracts also include "excellent" insurance benefits and increases to the progressive wage schedule, the union said

“From the beginning, all the workers wanted was for their hard work to be recognized by their bosses with a fair contract,” Patrick Wycoff, AFSCME Council 32 executive director, said in a statement. 

The workers last week said if contracts weren't reached by this week, they would strike during the Holiday Blood Drive in Madison, the region’s largest blood drive, and at a blood drive the same day at a church in Green Bay.

The American Red Cross said in a statement it "is pleased that our AFSCME-represented employees in Wisconsin have voted to ratify both the national agreement and their local agreement, and we will now be implementing the wage and benefit enhancements for our valued Red Cross employees."

The organization said it "invites the community to come out to a local blood drive as we work to ensure a sufficient blood supply over the holidays and into the new year.”

