Reedsburg home declared a total loss after fire

At 12:27 a.m. March 22, the Reedsburg Police Department received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 55 Dessa Rain Drive in Reedsburg, according to a March 23 press release from the Reedsburg Police and Fire Departments. The Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg EMS and Reedsburg Police Department responded to the scene.

Fire units arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in fire. The homeowners escaped the house uninjured. The fire was knocked down quickly. There was damage to the siding on homes on each side of the house that was destroyed. Firefighters used handlines to wet down and cool the neighboring homes. Emergency crews remained on scene until approximately 4:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.