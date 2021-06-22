Reedsburg man charged with battering, injuring officer

A Reedsburg police officer was injured after responding to a call about a disagreement between two people Friday, according to a release from Chief Patrick Cummings.

Zachary R. McDonald, 24, of Reedsburg, was arrested just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of South Grove Street. A caller reported that McDonald had caused a disturbance with another person.

McDonald made an initial appearance Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to online court records, Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set cash bonds for multiple cases against McDonald amounting to $700, with $500 in cash for the most recent charges. Conditions of the bond include no violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to Cummings, when police came to the residence, McDonald refused to follow police commands and hit officers “multiple times” before being arrested. An officer received medical treatment at a local hospital.

McDonald was also taken to a hospital for medical care before being taken to Sauk County Jail. According to the statement, both Sauk and Dodge County courts had issued warrants for McDonald’s arrest.