Reedsburg man charged with battering, injuring officer

A Reedsburg police officer was injured after responding to a call about a disagreement between two people Friday, according to a release from Chief Patrick Cummings.
Zachary R. McDonald, 24, of Reedsburg, was arrested just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of South Grove Street. A caller reported that McDonald had caused a disturbance with another person.
McDonald made an initial appearance Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to online court records, Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set cash bonds for multiple cases against McDonald amounting to $700, with $500 in cash for the most recent charges. Conditions of the bond include no violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to Cummings, when police came to the residence, McDonald refused to follow police commands and hit officers “multiple times” before being arrested. An officer received medical treatment at a local hospital.
McDonald was also taken to a hospital for medical care before being taken to Sauk County Jail. According to the statement, both Sauk and Dodge County courts had issued warrants for McDonald’s arrest.
He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 26.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher1
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher3
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Albart B. Shores trial
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.