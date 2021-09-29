Reedsburg man charged with child abuse after hand print left on 4-year-old's rear, authorities say

A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.

Quincy Lucas Hahn, 22, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court after a woman reported July 31 to Reedsburg Police Officer Joshua Hoege that she had heard Hahn hit a 4-year-old while at a Reedsburg residence.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said that she was in the home June 24 while the child was outside playing when she suddenly heard a “crack” and saw the child “gasping for air.” The woman ran outside where the child and Hahn were and went to the child as the 4-year-old ran to her, appearing not to be breathing the entire time.

The woman said when she saw a mark on the child she started yelling at Hahn. She brought a photo to the officer “which depicted a child’s buttocks” where the officer “could see a clear hand print” that “looked like it was embossed with the skin raised around the finger marks” with “a thumb print on the lower back.”

Hahn admitted to hitting the 4-year-old “too hard” when he saw the swelling and said he apologized. The woman told police that Hahn also exhibits behavior like not giving the child ice cream when he spends time with the child and other children, despite giving ice cream to the other children.

Hahn is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Oct. 20.

