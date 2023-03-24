A $1.5 million Megabucks jackpot winning ticket was bought by a Reedsburg man with the prize claimed this week, the Wisconsin Lottery announced on Friday.

Paul Kennedy of Reedsburg won the jackpot from the drawing March 18. The winning ticket, numbers 11-30-34-35-39, was bought at a gas station in Prairie Du Sac.

This is the second Megabucks jackpot winner of the year. The first winning ticket – a $15.1 million winner – was sold in Luck in Polk County following the drawing on Jan. 4.

"I like to play Megabucks regularly because it’s a Wisconsin game," said Kennedy.

