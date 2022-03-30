Reedsburg man dies in rear-end crash on I-94 in Waukesha County, authorities say

A Reedsburg man died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
At about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, two vehicles traveling west on I-94 near Highway 18 in Waukesha County were involved in a rear-end collision that left them disabled in the left two lanes of traffic, Lt. Brad Ocain said in a statement.
Golie Greenwood, 69, of Reedsburg, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Ocain said.
No further details were released and the investigation is continuing, Ocain said.
