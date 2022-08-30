Reedsburg man drowns in Lake Redstone

A 65-year-old Reedsburg man drowned in Lake Redstone after falling out of his boat Saturday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Dispatchers received a call around 6 p.m. that a man was unresponsive in the town of La Valle. UW Med Flight was called. When personnel arrived, they found bystanders attempting life saving measures and continued them, but were unsuccessful.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies found that the man fell out of his boat and tried to get back in, but instead went under the water. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the name of the man “at this time.”