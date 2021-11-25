Reedsburg pair sentenced after child found with illegal drugs in system

A Reedsburg woman, who was one of two people charged with felony child neglect with the consequence of bodily harm after a 9-month-old in their care was found to have ingested heroin and amphetamines in August 2020, was sentenced to probation Tuesday.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Dannell A. Kingsley, 32, to 12 months of probation during the sentencing hearing after Kingsley entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur.

The sentence was a joint recommendation between Kingsley’s attorney, Peter Michael Masana, and prosecutor C. Remington McConnell. The prosecutor had recommended a condition of 30 days in jail, which Masana argued against.

As conditions of the probation, Kingsley must undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and recommended treatment, provide a DNA sample, not possess alcohol or any controlled substances and must maintain absolute sobriety at all times.

According to the criminal complaint, Kingsley and Adrian J. Briones, 31, of Reedsburg, were caring for the infant at a home when the child stopped breathing. Another person in the residence performed life-saving techniques, including the Heimlich maneuver for babies and CPR before the baby was taken to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center emergency room.

The pair told police they thought the baby had possibly choked on small pieces of shredded chicken, but the person who performed CPR said the infant didn’t have a blocked airway and the purple-blue color of the child was typical to someone overdosing on drugs.

Blood tests on the baby at the hospital found both amphetamines and heroin.

Police executed a search warrant on the room where the baby was fed before going limp and found hypodermic needles, used cotton balls and a prescription for Suboxone in Kingsley’s name, which is a drug used to aid people in recovery from heroin addiction. Tests on the cotton balls found methamphetamine. Residue from a small bag in the room tested positive for cocaine.

Medical records show nothing was removed from the infant’s throat before health workers intubated the child. The baby “was easily ventilated and oxygenated well” and “was noted to be anemic.”

UW Hospital Physician Assistant Amanda Palm reviewed the case at the request of a Sauk County Human Services social worker. Palm said the tests don’t show the quantity of a drug within the person’s system, they only detect them. The hospitalization could have been a result of ingesting drugs, but choking couldn’t be ruled out, according to her report. In the complaint, it was noted that Palm said regardless, the presence of the drugs in the infant’s system pose a serious danger to the baby’s health.

Briones appeared Feb. 15 in court, where McConnell requested a dismissal of the charge against him. It was “read in,” meaning it was considered in the sentencing in another case, where he was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs as well as a second-offense drunken driving charge.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced him to four years of probation and three months, plus 45 days, in Sauk County Jail with Huber release privileges for work. He also ordered that Briones install an ignition interlock on his vehicle for 16 months immediately and once he regains his license and that his driver’s license be revoked for 16 months.

Briones was ordered to participate in the Sauk Adult Treatment Court program. Conditions of his probation include that he undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and recommended treatment, maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances and provide a DNA sample.

