A woman who was rescued from a burning house in Reedsburg on Tuesday has died, according to the Sauk County Coroner.
Sauk County Coroner Greg Hahn said that Paige Ruddy, 19, of Reedsburg, died from symptoms related to smoke inhalation at University Hospital in Madison on Wednesday afternoon.
Ruddy was rescued from the second floor of a burning residence on the 200 block of West 2nd Street just before 4 a.m. that morning.
The Reedsburg Police Department announced that the city’s fire department, along with fire departments in Loganville and La Valle, Reedsburg EMS, Police, and Utilities, responded to the blaze. Responders remained on the scene until roughly 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
No foul play is currently suspected in the fire, according to Reedsburg Police, who added that the fire remains under investigation.
Three other residents of the home were able to escape with the assistance of a police officer, after which they were provided lodging and other services by the American Red Cross.
GALLERY: Respect for Law Day event honors law enforcement in Sauk, Columbia counties
Police chiefs, from left, Patrick Cummings of Reedsburg, Mark Schauf of Baraboo and Gerald Strunz of Sauk Prairie watch Sauk County's Respect for Law Day observance Monday morning in front of the courthouse in downtown Baraboo.
Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman lifts up a wreath for his department Monday morning during Sauk County's Respect for Law Day observance in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Area law enforcement officers, including Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman, center, and community members bow their heads Monday morning during Sauk County's Respect for Law Day observance in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Portage Assistant Chief of Police Rich Hoege plays the bagpipes Monday morning during Sauk County's annual Respect for Law Day observance in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Law enforcement officers from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Lake Delton and Portage police departments get ready to have their picture taken Monday morning after Sauk County's annual Respect for Law Day observance in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf picks up a wreath for his police department Monday morning during Sauk County's annual Respect for Law Day observance in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
Reporter John Gittings can be reached via phone at (920) 210-4695.
