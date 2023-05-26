Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A woman who was rescued from a burning house in Reedsburg on Tuesday has died, according to the Sauk County Coroner.

Sauk County Coroner Greg Hahn said that Paige Ruddy, 19, of Reedsburg, died from symptoms related to smoke inhalation at University Hospital in Madison on Wednesday afternoon.

Ruddy was rescued from the second floor of a burning residence on the 200 block of West 2nd Street just before 4 a.m. that morning.

The Reedsburg Police Department announced that the city’s fire department, along with fire departments in Loganville and La Valle, Reedsburg EMS, Police, and Utilities, responded to the blaze. Responders remained on the scene until roughly 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

No foul play is currently suspected in the fire, according to Reedsburg Police, who added that the fire remains under investigation.

Three other residents of the home were able to escape with the assistance of a police officer, after which they were provided lodging and other services by the American Red Cross.

