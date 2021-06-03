Regulators approve $104.5 million solar buy for Xcel Energy

Wisconsin regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s $104.5 million purchase of a solar farm under development in northwest Wisconsin.

The 74-megawatt Western Mustang facility is Xcel’s first large-scale solar investment in Wisconsin, though the utility has three 1-megawatt community solar gardens where customers can lease panels.

Xcel projects it will need to add at least 3,000 megawatts of solar capacity across its Minnesota and Wisconsin territories over the next decade in order to cut carbon emissions by 80%. Xcel was the nation’s first large investor-owned utility to commit to generating carbon-neutral electricity by 2050.

Xcel said the Western Mustang project will cost its roughly 260,000 customers in Wisconsin and northern Michigan about $7 million less than alternative generators over the project’s 35-year lifespan.

The Public Service Commission voted unanimously to approve the purchase.