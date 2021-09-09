Regulators approve Dodge County solar farm amid growing tension over land use

Wisconsin regulators have approved a Dodge County solar energy project over the objections of area residents and two neighboring municipalities.

The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to authorize construction of the 100-megawatt Springfield Solar Farm, a decision that highlights the growing tensions around land use as Wisconsin phases out fossil fuels.

The state’s major utilities are pursuing plans to invest billions of dollars in clean energy generation, and on Wednesday the Biden administration released a plan for how solar energy could supply nearly half the nation’s electricity by mid-century, which would entail doubling solar capacity each year through 2025 and then quadrupling it each year for the rest of the decade.

Since 2019, the PSC has approved 10 utility-scale solar projects with a cumulative footprint of more than 13,000 acres, which amounts to a little less than 0.1% of the state’s farmland.

But opponents have become increasingly vocal, and the Springfield project generated little local support.

“The honeymoon is over,” PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said. “We’ve not seen this level of opposition.”