Regulators OK Alliant Energy plan to spend $925M on solar in state's largest renewable energy investment

The commission also voted unanimously against drafting uniform setback requirements, instead encouraging developers to work with local communities and neighboring landowners.

“It actually sounds like a rulemaking to me,” Nowak said. “If that’s what we need to start doing as a state, that directive needs to come from policymakers at the Legislature.”

Questions of cost, reliability

Alliant plans to retire its two remaining coal plants by 2025 as it seeks to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030.

The company has told regulators that replacing coal plants -- including the 1,100-megawatt Columbia Energy Center near Portage -- with up to 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity can avoid up to $6.5 billion in additional costs over the next 35 years.

However, CUB points out those savings will not necessarily mean lower bills for customers and that there are still unresolved questions about who will pick up the tab for coal plants that are retired before they are fully paid off.