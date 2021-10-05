Remains found in Chippewa County identified as missing Reedsburg woman

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Officials identified human remains recovered in Chippewa County as a Reedsburg woman who was reported missing over a year ago.

Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, was recovered in the town of Wheaton in Chippewa County on Oct. 14, 2020, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in an Oct. 4 press release on its Facebook page. The county sheriff’s office received official notification from the University of North Texas Sept. 29 the remains were associated to Rodriguez through DNA profiles.

Rodriguez was a Peruvian national working in the Wisconsin Dells area and was documented by the Reedsburg Police Department as a missing person in July 2020, according to the release.

The Reedsburg Police Department and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the death of Rodriguez. The sheriff office says there is a person of interest in the case and additional information will follow at a later date. The person of interest was not identified.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.