Renewable energy group sues PSC in effort to expand customer access

MREA executive director Nick Hylla said utilities are using “faulty” guidance -- namely two letters written by PSC staff -- “to strengthen their monopoly control and reduce options” for ratepayers.

“We have to put an end to the ‘can’t-do’ attitude of the past that produced Wisconsin’s outdated and overpriced fossil fuel infrastructure,” Hylla said in a statement. “We have better options.”

The complaint argues the policy discriminates against low-income residents and that third-party financing would expand rooftop solar, which would save all ratepayers money by reducing the need for expensive generation and transmission lines that come with near 10% profits for the utilities that build them.

The lawsuit also challenges a policy that prevents utility customers from reaping benefits of reducing their electricity.

Through programs known as “demand response,” customers can agree to have their loads reduced at times when demand is high. Since electricity supply and demand must always be in balance, controlled reductions in load offset the need to generate more electricity, so third-party aggregators that bundle lots of these agreements can then sell them in the wholesale electricity market.