 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Rep. Kind endorses Pfaff in Wisconsin congressional race

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. — Retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind on Thursday endorsed his former staff member, state Sen. Brad Pfaff, in the race to replace him in the southwestern Wisconsin congressional district.

Ron Kind

Ron Kind

The endorsement came the day after another Democrat, Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke, got in the race. Republican Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL who was defeated by Kind in 2020, is running again and has support from former President Donald Trump and Republican House leadership.

Kind, who has held the seat for more than 24 years, cited Pfaff's roots in the district and said he would be "a champion for farmers, small businesses, workers and western Wisconsin families."

Pfaff was raised on a dairy farm in La Crosse County and was elected to the state Senate in 2020. He served briefly as state agriculture secretary under Gov. Tony Evers, before Republicans in the Senate effectively fired him by rejecting his confirmation.

Sen. Brad Pfaff

Sen. Brad Pfaff

The 3rd Congressional District covers a swath of counties along Wisconsin's western border, including La Crosse and Eau Claire. Kind has held the seat for more than 24 years but announced in August he won't seek reelection.

The congressional district has been trending more conservative in recent elections and the race is expected to be one of the most competitive in 2022.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022

UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022

After nearly a decade at the helm of UW-Madison, leading the university through budget cuts, political battles and a pandemic, Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving at the end of the school year to become the first female president of Northwestern University.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nearly 600-pound turtle returned to the sea thanks to volunteers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News