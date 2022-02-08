Rep. Tom Tiffany suggests protesting Canadian truckers come to US-Mexico border

Hundreds of truckers, protesting vaccine mandates, parked their trucks across U.S.-Canada border crossings, aiming to shut down the economies of both nations until the mandates are lifted.

Some Ottawa City Council members have called the protest an “occupation.” The protests have been almost entirely peaceful.

During an event hosted Tuesday by the House Freedom Caucus, Tiffany said: “I would submit to you, we should be talking to Canadian truckers in Ottawa, Canada, right now, and asking them to come to the southern border … I think they might be somewhat effective.”

The Freedom Caucus is comprised of the most fiscally and socially conservative members of Congress. Tiffany’s is the northernmost of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. Tiffany is the only Wisconsin member of the Freedom Caucus.

A reporter contacted Tiffany’s office via email Friday, asking how the congressman believes truckers from another nation could be deployed at the southern border — which stretches 1,954 miles and includes more than four dozen border crossings that are open for legal, international travel.

No reply was received from Tiffany or his staff.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has avoided the public eye amid the protest, fearing violence, his government has not relaxed its COVID-19 vaccine requirements affecting international travelers. Meanwhile, in the areas targeted by the trucking protesters, supplies have become harder to come by because of the disruptions.

The protesters, while making an impact, still appear to be a vocal minority. As the BBC reported last week: “The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates that 85% to 90% of the 120,000 Canadian truckers who work cross-border routes are vaccinated and said on Saturday (Jan. 29) that it appeared many of the protesters in Ottawa have no connection to the industry.”

Border

The focus of Tuesday’s Freedom Caucus event was the ongoing spike in border crossings. During the event, Freedom Caucus members and those they brought in to speak argued both that the unfinished border wall is effective, which is questionable, and also that illegal border crossings from Mexico are at an all-time high, which is accurate.

Brandon Judd, president of the union that represents border agents, said Tuesday that in areas where the wall exists, border crossings have severely declined.

However, as Ben Feigenberg, a University of Illinois-Chicago associate professor of economics, argued in a 2020 paper, existence of the wall in some areas led to a more concentrated flow of migrants in unwalled areas, and may not have slowed the flow of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. at all.

“For those living in the Mexican border region, if they’re residing in a municipality that’s fenced, I identify a 27% decline in migration from that municipality,” Feigenberg told the American Economic Association after publication of the paper. “Then I find reductions in the interior of Mexico up to 35%, depending on what share of the municipalities through which residents had historically crossed have now been fenced. Those are pretty sizable effects, with the important caveat that this is also a really expensive program.

“Billions and billions of dollars were allocated to border fence construction. I have back of the envelope, cost-benefit calculation at the end of the paper that says in spite of these large estimated deterrent effects, at the end of the day, this looks likely no more effective than the technologies that were already available in terms of just increasing staffing levels at CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection).”

