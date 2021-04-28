 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: guided by politics, wolf hunt harmed packs, did little to resolve conflicts
0 comments

Report: guided by politics, wolf hunt harmed packs, did little to resolve conflicts

{{featured_button_text}}
Killings wolves

Wisconsin wildlife officials are seeking public input on how to manage the state’s gray wolf population over the coming decade.

 ADAM MESSER

February’s court-ordered wolf hunt, in which hunters killed nearly twice the state quota, could curtail reproduction within the wolf population while doing little to resolve human-wolf conflicts, according to a new report.

The conservation group known as Wisconsin’s Green Fire says decisions about the hunt were guided by politics rather than science, threatening the state’s reputation as a leader in wolf conservation, and urges conservative quotas for the fall hunt to prevent further population loss.

Most of the 218 wolves killed in the three-day hunt were taken from core habitats on public lands, while there was little reduction of wolf populations in marginal areas where wolves are more likely to prey on livestock and pets, according to the report released Wednesday.

The report, whose authors include a former state wolf biologist, says 60 to 100 wolf packs may have no pups this year because hunters took so many adult wolves, which could result in the loss of up to 40% of expected reproduction among the 245 known packs in non-tribal lands.

And because the hunt occurred late in the breeding season, the impact of those losses will be magnified, in part because it will be harder for remaining wolves to find new mates.

Wisconsin was the first state to legally protect wolves, the first to list them as an endangered species and the first to create a wolf recovery plan. Yet, the report states, “Wisconsin has now become a prime example of what happens when wolf management is driven by politics instead of science.”

This year was the first time in 65 years that wolves were last legally hunted in February.

While a 2011 state law mandates a wolf hunting season between November and February when federal protections are not in place, the report notes that in past years quotas were met long before February.

When the federal government removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list in January, the DNR initially planned to wait until November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements.

But a Jefferson County judge ordered a hunt to be held this winter after a Kansas-based hunting group sued, and a state court of appeals dismissed the DNR’s request to block the order.

Opening the hunt so late in the breeding season made it much easier for groups of hunters with vehicles, radios and cell phones to track wolves using packs of hounds, the method used in 86% of the registered kills.

The report notes it is difficult for the DNR to enforce limits on the number of dogs used and that state law, which allows hunters up to 24 hours to register a kill, hindered the agency’s ability to control the hunt.

By allowing hunters to blow past the established quota, the group said the DNR undermined public trust in the agency and motivated hunting opponents to fight to return the gray wolf to the federal endangered species list.

The report also faults the DNR for damaging tribal relations by failing to consult with Ojibwe tribal leaders, as required by treaties, and for missing opportunities to gather data that could help assess the actual population impact.

Because the agency did not gather enough information and won’t have time to update its population estimates, the report says the agency should use “highly conservative” assumptions when establishing quotas for the statutory fall hunting season to prevent further population loss.

While the hunting season is required by state law, the group notes the DNR retains authority to establish quotas and, within statutory limits, to regulate the form, timing, and methods.

“The WDNR should use its authority more fully to prevent the kind of unwanted outcomes experienced in February from being repeated,” it states.

In a statement Wednesday, DNR spokesperson Sarah Hoye said, "Wisconsin's Green Fire is a valued partner that we work with on a myriad of topics. We appreciate their interest in this issue and welcome their suggestions."

The agency is accepting public comments through May 15 on an update of the state’s 14-year-old wolf management plan as well as comments on the fall wolf hunting season.

Madison Forward: Region's business community pushes ahead

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News