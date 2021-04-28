Report: guided by politics, wolf hunt harmed packs, did little to resolve conflicts

Wisconsin was the first state to legally protect wolves, the first to list them as an endangered species and the first to create a wolf recovery plan. Yet, the report states, “Wisconsin has now become a prime example of what happens when wolf management is driven by politics instead of science.”

This year was the first time in 65 years that wolves were last legally hunted in February.

While a 2011 state law mandates a wolf hunting season between November and February when federal protections are not in place, the report notes that in past years quotas were met long before February.

When the federal government removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list in January, the DNR initially planned to wait until November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements.

But a Jefferson County judge ordered a hunt to be held this winter after a Kansas-based hunting group sued, and a state court of appeals dismissed the DNR’s request to block the order.

Opening the hunt so late in the breeding season made it much easier for groups of hunters with vehicles, radios and cell phones to track wolves using packs of hounds, the method used in 86% of the registered kills.