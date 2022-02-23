Report: Kenosha officials were deposed in partisan election probe, Gableman says

While leaders of other Democratic-leaning cities have refused, officials of Kenosha government were deposed by the partisan probe investigating the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, WisPolitics.com first reported Wednesday morning. It remains unclear who exactly was deposed and what was discussed, or when.

Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the taxpayer-funded probe, has repeatedly complimented Kenosha for being more cooperative than the rest of state's five most-populous cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Racine.

Gableman has called for the mayors of Racine, Madison and Green Bay — among others — to be jailed for refusing to comply with his subpoenas, which were signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

It is impossible for the public to know who all has been deposed by Gableman and his associates. Some of the subpoenas have been made public, but Vos said he has signed dozens (possibly more than 100) the public does not know about.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway both said they would be willing to testify but only in public; not behind closed doors as Gableman has demanded.

They have criticized Gableman and his supporters for conducting their work in secret and elevating claims that the 2020 election was "stolen," for which there isn't evidence, even though Gableman claimed essentially that after Donald Trump lost.

Vos and Gableman have repeatedly claimed that working in secret would prevent the spread of misinformation about the probe.

Documents published by the nonprofit watchdog American Oversight, received via open records request and after a court battle, show that a deposition of Kenosha officials had been scheduled to be held in November. But it's unclear if a deposition occurred then or later.

Racine officials had been scheduled to be deposed on Valentine's Day, but "the city’s (Racine's) administration made the decision not to send anyone to be interviewed by the Gableman investigation," Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said in an email.

Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee have been targeted by Gableman's probe as those five cities received the lion's share of private donations prior to the 2020 election. Courts have repeatedly affirmed the legality of those donations — from the Center for Tech and Civic Life which was funded by Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Kenosha City Attorney Edward Antaramian and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who are cousins, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

