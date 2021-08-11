Report: Opioid overdoses in Wisconsin increased since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin has seen an increase in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said Tuesday.

Without directly stating the then-emerging coronavirus last year caused a boost in suspected overdoses in the yearslong opioid public health crisis, the Department of Health Services suggested COVID-19 played a role, particularly during a large increase in overdoses in the spring of 2020.

In a report published Tuesday, DHS said social isolation, the stress of the pandemic and increased opportunities for drug misuse may be contributing factors to a rise in overdoses.

Also Tuesday, the state health agency said it will spend $10.4 million over five years on various opioid abuse-related efforts, such as covering room and board costs not covered by Medicaid at treatment centers and for prevention programs targeting Black and Native American communities. The money comes from a $573 million, multistate legal settlement with a consulting firm that worked with drug companies to promote the use of opioids.