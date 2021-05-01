Report: Sheskey served three-day suspension for loss of firearm

Sheskey reported the gun stolen to the Racine Police Department on Sept. 16. According to the police report, he told the officer he had last seen the gun, a fully loaded Glock 17, the previous day when it was left in the glovebox of his girlfriend’s car, which was parked on the street in Racine. The report states that Sheskey told the Racine Police officer at 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 16 that his girlfriend noticed that papers were thrown on the front seat and that he told his girlfriend to check the glovebox for the gun. That’s when they realized it was missing.

The police report states that there was no sign of forced entry.

In the internal investigation report from the Kenosha Police Department, Sheskey said he had a secure location to keep his guns at his Kenosha home, but after he left home following the Blake shooting, he began storing the gun in the glovebox of his vehicle or his girlfriend’s vehicle. The report states that Sheskey realized on Sept. 15 after the gun was stolen that both the glovebox and the vehicle where the gun had been stored were left unlocked.