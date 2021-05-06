Report: Wind, solar energy cheaper than most Wisconsin coal plants

The study found Dairyland’s J.P. Madgett plant in Alma costs 14% more than solar in western Wisconsin, while Manitowoc Public Utilities’ plant is 45% more expensive than wind in that region.

Wisconsin’s two largest coal plants — in Rothschild and Oak Creek — are only slightly more cost-effective than renewables, according to the report. But Gimon cautions that could soon change.

“They’re still on the cusp. Eventually they’re going to run out of leader,” Gimon said, using a fishing metaphor. “Even unsubsidized wind is going to knock them out.”

The authors acknowledge that the decision to shutter existing plants cannot be made on cost alone, though they cite a recent RMI study that found more than half of the U.S. coal fleet could be replaced with lower cost wind and solar with no impact on reliability.

“The utilities hold all the cards when it comes to the cost of operating power plants and the alternatives,” said co-author Michael O’Boyle. “When called upon to answer the question they often offer a particularly narrow vision of what the system should look like … that benefits their shareholders.”