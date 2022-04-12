Report: Wisconsin financial aid funding lags other states, straining students and workforce

Wisconsin’s financial aid funding hasn’t kept pace with inflation or the rising cost of college over the past decade, a new report found, raising questions about the state’s ability to enroll and graduate enough students to meet long-term workforce needs.

Researchers with the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum wrote in a report released Tuesday that state spending on grants, loans and scholarships to undergraduates increased rapidly from 2000 to 2011 but has stalled since then. University of Wisconsin System students eligible for a Wisconsin Grant, the most common form of state financial aid that is awarded based on financial need, received an average of $2,163 in 2010 but only $2,037 in 2021 — and that’s without adjusting for inflation.

Fewer aid dollars could mean students more likely to drop out or take longer to graduate. The trend can affect universities and colleges too, factoring into students’ enrollment decisions and putting more strain on campus budgets. Falling funding levels also contribute to the state’s workforce needs, especially in fields struggling to hire, such as nursing, teaching and skilled trades.

“Financial aid is not a cure-all for the state’s labor challenges but it may be one tool to look at,” report author Jason Stein said. “It could potentially over the long-term pay for itself by giving people the skills and degrees to earn more, pay more in taxes and ultimately contribute more to the state over their working lives.”

Consider an in-state student attending UW-Madison in 2000. State and federal grants covered 91% of their tuition, the report found. In 2021, the percentage dropped to 69% and that’s without factoring in additional expenses, such as student fees, housing, food and books.

Wisconsin Grants are capped at $3,150 per student, an amount written into state law in 2009-10. With a limited pot of taxpayer money set aside for the grants and the grants awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, it means some students are out of luck. In 2020, the UW System reported the grant program’s funding fell $2.3 million short.

A 2020 study by the Rand Corp. found that applications submitted later tended to come from low-income students and students who are older than 24 or otherwise independent from their families.

“That raises the question of whether the state’s approach may disadvantage the very students that the aid might be most effective in helping,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum report noted.

Some institutions can offset the trend by offering their own scholarships, which are typically funded through private donations, endowments and tuition from students who can afford to pay more. But that shift raises concerns for students enrolled at campuses with fewer resources, the report said.

UW-Madison’s institutional grants to undergraduates, for example, averaged nearly $10,000 per student last year. At UW-Milwaukee, an institution serving far more students of color and those from low-income families, institutional grants averaged about $1,500 per student.

The report also found Wisconsin’s financial aid funding falls far behind other states. That may be the result of a political focus on maintaining the in-state, undergraduate tuition freeze as a way to keep UW tuition affordable.

Republican lawmakers last year, however, relinquished tuition-setting authority back to the UW Board of Regents for the first time since 2013. While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers injected $25 million in one-time, federal pandemic relief funding to extend the freeze through the 2022-23 school year, the question of whether to raise tuition — and who should shoulder the cost increases — is likely to return in the near future.

“Though the tuition freeze has proven popular in polling, funding a freeze for all students represents a larger potential cost for the state than offering targeted aid to students at lower income levels,” the report said.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum made several recommendations, such as boosting overall grant funding, increasing the maximum grant amount, consolidating smaller financial aid programs scattered across at least nine state agencies into one or a handful, tying funding levels or grant amounts to tuition increases, or expanding a UW-Madison scholarship promise program for low-income students to other institutions, including technical and tribal colleges.