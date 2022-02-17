Republican elections commissioner says 2020 election was both 'legal' and 'rigged'

RACINE — During a meeting Wednesday night at a Racine bar hosted by a conservative watchdog group, Bob Spindell passed out green sheets of paper. At the top of the page, underlined in bold font, was the headline “Thirteen Ways the 2020 Election was Rigged in Wisconsin.”

While speaking and answering questions for more than an hour, Spindell made clear that he believes the 2020 election was "legal." But he also asserted that Democrats successfully “rigged” the election to defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

In other words, Spindell believes President Joe Biden won a legally “rigged” election in Wisconsin.

It is part of a relatively new phase in the questioning of Joe Biden’s election win 14 months ago: those questioning the election are moving away from claims that there was blatant fraud or fake ballots — even as Trump makes those unfounded claims to this day — instead alleging that the way the election was conducted was unfair.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., are among those on the right who have said the election wasn’t rigged. Ryan last year told Milwaukee’s WISN-TV: "It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear.”

But still others — among them state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Menomonee Falls Republican who heads the state Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, and state Rep. Tim Ramthun of Campbellsport, a Republican gubernatorial candidate who is seeking to have Wisconsin revoke its Electoral College votes, something that is not legally possible — have given fuel to claims of a "rigged" or "stolen" election. On Tuesday, Brandtjen told more than 100 protesters in the Capitol rotunda “You’re not crazy” as they called for Trump’s 2020 election loss to be overturned.

GOP Fourth District chairman

Spindell is one of three Republican appointees on the six-person Wisconsin Elections Commission; he's considered the most conservative of Wisconsin’s six elections commissioners, often being a lone “nay” vote when his fellow Republican appointees — former state Rep. Dean Knudson and Marge Bostelman, former clerk of Green Lake County — vote in agreement with the three Democrats. The Wisconsin Examiner, a progressive online news outlet, in April 2021 described him as “the member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who most seriously indulged conspiracies last year.”

Spindell is currently the Republican Party chairman of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District, which is comprised of nearly all of the City of Milwaukee and several of the suburbs on the city's south side.

In addition to supporting so-called “Stop the Steal” efforts after Trump’s loss, Spindell has come under increased fire of late as Democrats have focused their attention on Republican “alternate electors” who signed official-looking paperwork that sought to give Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes to Trump on Dec. 14, 2020, despite all official counts showing Biden had won. Spindell was one of those 10 “alternate electors.”

Some have called for those “alternate electors” — also branded as “rogue” or “fake” electors — to be charged with election fraud.

In April 2021, five months after casting the “alternate/fake/rogue” ballot, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu appointed Spindell to another five-year WEC term. He is currently running to become chair of the commission.

While noting that the staff of the WEC are to be nonpartisan, Spindell argued that it is OK that he and the other five members of the commission to act in a “partisan,” activist way. “We are partisan. We are not nonpartisan. We are not judges. We are commissioners,” he said.

Claims

Among the 13 reasons listed in Spindell’s handout was “Mail in voting” and the Wisconsin Elections Commission mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million registered voters.

Those moves, as with most of the 13 items on Spindell's handouts, are unquestionably legal.

Courts, lawsuits and other government decisions repeatedly affirmed that Wisconsin’s 2020 election was conducted legally and safely, and recounts confirmed Biden defeated Trump by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, as did an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

Yet, Spindell gave rise to claims the election was fraudulent.

Leaders of the meeting at which Spindell spoke, hosted by the Racine group H.O.T. (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government at DeMark’s Bar, 1600 Albert St., openly questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win.

“Because we don’t believe the election was fair and honest, the federal government thinks we’re ‘terrorists,’ ” H.O.T. Government President Harry Wait said at the outset of the meeting.

Prior to Spindell’s speech, H.O.T. Government Vice President Jay Stone had handed out a sheet labeled “Obama Crime Family.” Stone alleged that donations to fund election efforts — paid for by the likes of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama; actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger; and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan — were tantamount to crime.

No U.S. court has agreed with that claim; multiple Wisconsin courts ruled there was nothing illegal about communities accepting private donations for election safety and get-out-the-vote efforts.

Spindell later complimented Stone’s presentation and said he may need to expand his handout to include “Fifteen Ways the 2020 Election was Rigged.” In the weeks following the 2020 election, Spindell said he had a list of only “Nine Ways the 2020 Election was Rigged.”

Referring to his "Thirteen Ways" list, Spindell said multiple times Wednesday night that “I think, if two or three of these had been different, the outcome in Wisconsin for President Trump might have been different.”

For that reason, he said, a Republican needs to be elected governor in Wisconsin this November, so that they will not veto changes the GOP-majority Legislature has passed regarding elections. The proposed election law changes Evers has vetoed include limiting ballot drop boxes, expanding voter ID requirements and banning ballot curing, which is the practice of election officials filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes.

On Vos and Gableman Bob Spindell said that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the probe of the 2020 election ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is “doing a wonderful job … We’ve got to give Gableman some support. Some tender love and care.” Regarding Vos, whom some conservatives are turning against for not giving more voice to those claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent, Spindell said: “As long as Vos is giving Gableman money and keeping the investigation going, I like Vos.”

Other claims

Spindell also pointed out that strict readings of the law kept both Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and musician Kanye West — candidates who theoretically could have taken votes away from Joe Biden — off the 2020 presidential ballot in Wisconsin while conservative candidates like those from the Constitution Party, Libertarian Party and American Solidarity Party did remain on the ballot.

He blamed Democrats for Hawkins and West not appearing on the ballot even though the party itself was not directly involved in either candidate not being on ballots. West’s nomination papers were delivered 14 seconds after a 5 p.m. deadline. Hawkins’ nomination papers were incorrectly filled out; and the challenge to the Green Party’s nomination papers came from a law firm, Foley & Lardner, that has supported both Republicans and Democrats.

Spindell also claimed that the drop boxes and ballot harvesting methods employed statewide, which his handout noted there are “no statutes prohibiting,” played a role in the “rigged” election. There is no evidence whatsoever that drop boxes or ballot collecting (aka ballot harvesting, or the practice of someone collecting ballots from a number of absentee voters and delivering the ballots to a clerk all at once) led to any actual fraud taking place. But the increased turnout encouraged by Democrats, Spindell alleged, could have played a role in causing Trump’s defeat.

Spindell also took issue with how the number of indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin ballooned from 70,000 to 250,000 statewide from 2019 (a non-presidential election year) to 2020; that increase was anticipated as many voters were concerned about voting in person during the pandemic.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who has vowed to tighten election laws if she unseats Gov. Tony Evers in November 2022, marked herself as indefinitely confined, a decision she later said was a “mistake.” Kleefisch is among those who has questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, in the face of numerous reviews that have shown no widespread fraud. A spokesman for her campaign told an Associated Press reporter Thursday.“Yes, he (Biden) was declared the winner in Wisconsin,” the spokesman, Alec Zimmerman, said. “The question is whether he won fairly or not. That she cannot say.”

Spindell’s handout claimed that voters claimed to be indefinitely confined “to avoid Voter ID.” WEC reported last year that 80% of those who said they were indefinitely confined in 2020 had previously provided a photo ID.

Another of the other 13 ways Spindell’s handout mentioned was the claimed “verified flaws” in “Some Voting Machine’s (sic).” He claimed that folds in some paper ballots, when read by a scanner, could lead to the machines miscounting the votes. However, Spindell did not address that incidental creases in ballots could just as easily cause mistakes benefitting Trump as they could benefit Biden. Additionally, there’s no way of knowing how many such ballots were creased and misread by a machine, if any.

Spindell also said that WEC’s database is “massive” and “tough to wrap your head around.” Without any allegations of wrongdoing, incorrectness or fraud, Spindell still said he believes the database needs to be audited by a “major firm” in order to address “unresolved questions regarding WEC Data Base (sic).”

Misreadings of the information in WEC's database have led to numerous incorrect claims of fraud.

Peter Bernegger, who was convicted in Mississippi in 2009 of bank fraud and mail fraud, spoke to the elections committee Brandtjen chairs earlier this month.

He claimed that there were too many people registered at single addresses and claiming that one voter did not exist. However, it was quickly made apparent that two of the addresses Bernegger highlighted were a large apartment complex and a college residence hall, and there was nothing fishy. As for the person Bernegger claimed did not exist, a quick check of publicly available court records showed that that individual had legally changed their name.

