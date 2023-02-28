The University of Wisconsin System would only be able to increase in-state undergraduate tuition by the rate of inflation under a new proposal from Republican lawmakers.
The bill, introduced by Rep. David Murphy, R-Greenville, and Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, would set a ceiling on tuition and fees the UW Board of Regents could levy for the following school year. The lawmakers are seeking co-sponsors for the bill.
The measure comes less than two years after the state Legislature returned tuition-setting authority to the Regents, who opted to freeze tuition for the 2022-23 academic year. Republicans froze tuition in 2013 and cut the state support during the state budget process after legislators discovered the System had hundreds of millions of dollars in reserves. In-state undergraduate tuition was frozen in the state biennial budget for eight years.
"In order to prevent tuition from skyrocketing after the current freeze, we must implement a common-sense law placing controls on how tuition and fees will be set in the future," a memo from Murphy and Jacque to legislators said. "A statutory cap on future tuition increases will provide Wisconsin families and UW System institutions with the predictability required to budget for college expenses into the future."
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he hadn't seen the bill yet but is in favor of keeping tuition at a reasonable price and said provisions in his budget proposal would do that.
“I always feel that the university should have some independence, because they are independent,” Evers said.
The System did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas declined to comment and deferred to the System.
The System was able to freeze tuition last year by using $25 million of pandemic-related relief funds. Regents could raise tuition after Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget for the System came in $130 million short of the $435.9 million increase it requested.
UW-Madison's in-state tuition is highest of all schools at $10,800 a year; other schools across the System are thousands of dollars cheaper.
A 2020 nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum study found Wisconsin's Legislature squeezed the System's finances with frozen in-state tuition more than other states. While the strategy led to debt savings for students, the tradeoff meant System schools contending with budget shortfalls as state legislators refused to fund the gaps.
Schools across the System made up for it by raising tuition for out-of-state residents and graduate students, which is determined by each university, cutting programs and increasing faculty workloads.
The Associated Press and reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.
