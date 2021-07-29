Republican tries to block UW campuses from mandatory virus testing, vaccination rules

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas had no comment on the plans.

Democratic state Sen. Kelda Helen Roys, whose district includes the Madison campus, said the move shows Republicans “would like as many people to get sick and die as possible.”

“Honestly, I cannot imagine why Republicans are so hellbent on preventing any safety measures to save people’s lives,” she said. “The majority of people in this state believe the science and they want to live and they want their kids to live. It sends a terrible message that this cohort of Republican senators don’t care about the lives and health of students and people on our UW campuses.”

No university campus is requiring anyone to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But Madison and other campuses are requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students. Nass said he was also trying to stop any new requirements on mandatory masking on campus.