Republican wants to require national anthem before sporting events in Wisconsin

The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.

The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play "The Star-Spangled Banner" before home games earlier this season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to require the song.

"Hearing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common — we are Americans," Testin said in a statement announcing his bill. "This tradition traces its roots back more than a century — even pre-dating the song's adoption as the national anthem. It's a practice that unites us, and I believe it's worth preserving."

The bill simply says that, "No sporting event may be held in a venue the construction of which was financed at least in part from moneys contributed by a state agency or local governmental unit unless the event is preceded by the playing or singing of the national anthem."