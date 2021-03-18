Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers' $2.4 billion plan for building projects

‘Time is now’

Republicans in most cases offered no explanation for specific votes on projects.

Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said she’d be happy to pare down the project list but would like “some honest debate” with Republicans about the merits of individual projects.

“Several of these projects have been brought forward for more than one session, some two or three sessions, and they’re still out there uncompleted,” she said. “We’re costing ourselves more in the long run by not addressing these projects.”

Sen. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, offered an example of a project in her district.

UW-La Crosse’s aging science building, built in 1965, includes lab spaces that some students say are worse than what their high school provided, she said. When it rains, students can sometimes be seen walking through up to an inch of water pooling on the first floor.

UW-La Crosse’s finance director told Billings the university sought a new building in 2010 with an initial price tag of $136 million. The first phase of the new building was constructed but the second phase was pulled from the last budget. Now the price tag is an estimated $175 million.