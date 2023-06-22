Republicans confirmed on Thursday they plan to cut the University of Wisconsin System's budget by $32 million in an attempt to force the school officials to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

During a news conference before the Joint Finance Committee session, Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, announced the cuts, saying Republicans were planning to redirect the funds to areas of workforce development. In his remarks, Dallman claimed that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming offers no "practical purposes" and equated it to wasteful spending.

"Instead, we're going to focus these dollars towards enhancing Wisconsin's work future workforce," he said. "UW System loves to talk about the war for talent. And that is exactly what our actions are here. Our actions today will help to address critical positions such as nurses, engineers and data scientists (that) are needed across our state today."

UW System President Jay Rothman criticized Republicans' proposal soon after it was announced.

"Continued erosion of state investment will diminish student access and affordability at our public universities," he said. "This is a missed opportunity and a significant setback to Wisconsin’s efforts to win the war for talent."

The System has about 185 staff dedicated to DEI programming. At UW-Madison, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement oversees areas of campus such as employee disability resources, academic coaching and precollege programs designed to give students of color a foot in the door.

Last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced his desire to cut the System's budget by $32 million, the amount he estimates the System spends on DEI programming, continuing the years-long rift over conservative perceptions that universities are liberally biased and lack intellectual diversity.

The move also follows months of warnings by Rothman that the majority of the System's four-year universities are expected to run multimillion dollar deficits by summer 2024 under current spending levels; Rothman also has tasked chancellors who oversee two-year branch campuses with auditing their fiscal viability following years or even decades of decreasing enrollment.

Cuts such as the one Vos proposed could result in the System closing campuses or ending educational programs, Rothman told Senate lawmakers Monday.

The System had requested a $435.9 million boost in the upcoming two-year state budget, including $28 million that would come from the state’s general fund in the first year and $77 million in the second year. Gov. Tony Evers had proposed giving the System $305.9 million, leaving the door open to tuition increases.

Over the last two decades, the System's budget has been cut more often than it's been increased, with cuts going deeper than what any increases made up. A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum earlier this year showed the System is ranked in the bottom fifth nationally in funding per full-time pupil.

Republicans have been scrutinizing the System for years over what they perceive is a lack of intellectual diversity at universities, calling out UW-Madison class topics they considered offensive and proposing that the System's funding should be tied to performance metrics on inviting speakers and hiring faculty who are conservative.

Vos called on the System to eliminate DEI programming in early May, the same week a racist video featuring a UW-Madison student surfaced, prompting protests and a sit-in outside Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin's office.

Rothman has since announced he was eliminating the use of diversity questions in written job applications, likening them to a "political litmus test" that undermines the System's goals of being inclusive to all.

Recent clashes over DEI largely stem from the System's free speech survey, which some Republicans lobbied for in spring 2022 after the school officials axed it over chancellor outcry. Conducted last fall, the survey found that while the majority of students feel instructors do a good job encouraging difference of opinion in the classrooms, conservatives were more likely to self-censor their opinions.

The Joint Finance Committee delayed its vote on the System's budget, scheduled for June 15, after hours of closed-door negotiations following Vos' announcement. Evers had said he would veto any budget that included cuts to the System.

If Evers does veto the document, the Legislature wouldn’t pass a new budget until around October and Evers would have to explain to voters why new money wasn’t being spent, Vos said.

If Evers vetoes the budget in its entirety, it would be up to the Legislature to send the governor another budget for him to sign. Republicans are just short of a supermajority in the Assembly, meaning the Legislature cannot override Evers’ vetoes.

If Evers doesn’t sign a budget by July 1, the state would continue operating using spending levels set in the previous two-year budget.

Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee decried the cuts to the System, saying it would only worsen the state's workforce and demographic crises.

"Republicans have openly talked about the fact that they want campus closures. They are not willing to invest in UW System," said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison. "There has long been a real antipathy towards ... public higher education from the Republican party. It was true under Scott Walker; it's been true since he's been gone."

Photos: UW-Madison's Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center