'Rescue' of beagles from Blue Mounds animal testing facility leads to criminal charges against activists

The video spurred backlash against Ridglan Farms and resulted in a 2018 referendum in nearby Mount Horeb to ban selling or using cats and dogs for animal testing. Local organizers were hoping the referendum could spark momentum for other areas to ban animal testing, but the measure failed after a little more than 40% of residents voted in support.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a question about why it took so long to file charges in the case.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from the Ridglan manager and veterinarian that three individuals broke into his facility in the early morning hours of April 17, 2017 and three dogs valued at $3,600 were missing from their cages.

The manager told police that door alarms went off around 12:30 a.m. and again at 1:34 a.m., 1:43 a.m., 2:38 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. He came out to inspect the facility at 12:45 a.m., but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary so he left, and ignored the subsequent alarms. Later that morning, three dogs were identified as missing.

The suspects weren’t identified until more than a year later when a private organization the manager hired found the DxE video online.