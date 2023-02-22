The contenders include a washed-rind cheese with aromas of peat, roasted beef, and onions from Jasper Hill Farm in Vermont.

Goudas made by Marieke Penterman in northern Wisconsin always seem do to well, same for the Havarti, brick and Muenster made in Green County, one of the epicenters of not only Wisconsin but the country's artisan cheese industry.

But with the preliminary rounds of judging complete at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Ashwaubenon, it's a batch of white cheddar cheese curds from Carr Valley Cheese Co. in rural Sauk County that has one of the highest scores heading into the finals of the three day competition that has 2,249 entries from 35 states.

The curds from the La Valle-based company scored 99.9 out of 100 to win its class, out dueling other cheese curd heavy weights like LeGrander's Hillside Dairy in Stanley (it placed second and third in the category), Arena Cheese in eastern Iowa County, Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery located in Pierce County south of Hudson.

Carr Valley, founded in 1902, is now owned and operated by Sid Cook, a master cheesemaker and one of the deans of the state's cheese industry. The fourth-generation cheesemaker received his cheesemaking license when he was 16 and now owns and operates four cheese plants and eight retail cheese stores in Wisconsin.

But while the curds from Carr Valley had an impressive score, the winners of each of the classes was judged again Wednesday afternoon to determine the top 20. That was followed by another round of judging of the 20 finalists to determine the best of show and first and second runner up. The top 20 will be announced Thursday morning and the finalists presented Thursday at 2 p.m. in a live stream event from the Resch Expo in Ashawaubenon.

The last two rounds of judging normally are held Thursday but were completed Wednesday to allow judges and the nearly 200 volunteers to leave early due to a snow and ice storm that has hit much of the state.

Cheese curds, a Wisconsin favorite that can be deep fried or eaten cold or at room temperature without batter, have never won the contest but in 1988 a string cheese made by Dale Olson of Grantsburg's Burnett Dairy Cooperative in northwestern Wisconsin won the World Championship Cheese Contest. And while its unclear which cheese will take home the top prize, which brings with it increased marketing opportunities and notoriety, there is no doubt about which state had the most success at this week's contest.

Wisconsin dairy producers took first place in 50 of the 113 categories and swept the top three spots in 22 categories. They also had 61 second place and 56 third place finishes in the 21st biennial competition that was founded in 1981, is presented by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and held opposite years of the World Championship Cheese Contest.

Categories swept this week by Wisconsin cheesemakers included sharp cheddar, feta, Latin American style melting cheeses, open class soft cheeses, cold pack cheeses, cold pack flavored cheeses, pasteurized process cheeses and flavored pasteurized cheeses, open class grated cheeses and flavored cheese curds.

Henning Cheese in Kiel took the top three spots in waxed sharp cheddar with its Deer Creek brands of cheese while Cesar's Cheese in Plain took the top three spots in hand-stretched string cheese. Schuman Cheese, with plants in Comstock and Turtle Lake, swept the top three spots in Parmesan while Marieke Gouda in Thorp swept the Gouda category.

Decatur Dairy swept the brick and Muenster category taking first and third with Muenster and a second place for its brick. Its first place Muenster also had one of the highest scores in contest with a rating of 99.8.

One of the other higher scores of the contest came from Amanda Gutzmer of Klondike Cheese in Monroe who made an Odyssey Peppercorn Feta that scored a 99.91 in winning the flavored semi-soft cheese category. Jacobs and Brichford Farmstead Cheese in Connersvile, Indiana, got a 99.8 for its semi-firm, smear-ripened cheese aged for a minimum of 90 days; Tillamook Cheese in Tillamook, Oregon, scored a 99.67 with its smoked cheddar while a goat's milk cheese from Cypress Grove in Arcata, California, pulled a 99.7 score.

Photos: U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 9 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 3 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 2 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 5 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 4 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 7 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 6 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest 8 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest