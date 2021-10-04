Reversing policy board decision, DNR sets wolf hunt quota at 130

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will limit the number of wolves that can be killed this year to less than half what was approved by the agency’s policy board.

The DNR said Monday it has set the quota for the Nov. 6 hunting season at 130 wolves, the number agency officials initially recommended before the Natural Resources Board voted in August to set the quota at 300.

In a statement, the DNR said state law authorizes the agency to make the final decision when setting the quota, which was based on “the best available information and scientific modeling, as well as the input from the Wolf Harvest Committee, the Natural Resources Board, and the many groups and members of the public who provided comments to the department and the board.”

The 130-wolf quota was set based on “the most reliable population modeling available” and a goal of maintaining a stable wolf population, according to a staff memo.

In accordance with 19th century treaties, state-licensed hunters will be allowed to kill 74 wolves; 56 will be set aside for the Ojibwe tribes, which have in past years chosen to protect their share.

The DNR plans to issue 370 licenses through a lottery system. Licenses go on sale Oct. 25.

Natural Resources Board Chair Fred Prehn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday’s announcement comes days after six Ojibwe tribes asked a federal judge to halt the fall hunt while the courts consider their lawsuit challenging the board’s quota.

In their request for an injunction, the tribes anticipated that DNR staff might modify the board’s quota, which could result in another legal challenge from hunting groups. That, the tribes say, could result in a rushed, court-ordered hunt like the one in February, when state-licensed hunters killed at least 218 wolves -- more than the state and tribal quotas combined.

The tribes say the Natural Resources Board’s decision was a deliberate move to nullify the tribes’ share and accuse the DNR of ignoring “sound biological principles” and mismanaging natural resources in violation of 1837 and 1842 treaties with the U.S. government that give the tribes half of any resources harvested from the Ceded Territory, which covers roughly the northern third of the state.

A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups has also sued in state court to stop the fall hunt and void the 2011 law requiring the state to allow hunting from November through February whenever wolves are not on the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service removed them in January.

The DNR was preparing to hold a hunt beginning in November 2021, but a Kansas-based hunter advocacy group sued, and a Jefferson County judge ordered the department to hold a season in the final days of February, later than any previously sanctioned hunt.

This story will be updated.

