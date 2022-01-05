Reward offered for information on Mauston fire hydrant vandalism

Following a string of vandalism in Mauston targeting fire hydrants, the city of Mauston is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

Mauston Police Chief Michael Zilisch put out a request for information on the city’s Facebook page Dec. 28 regarding the fire hydrant vandalism, stating that several hydrants had been vandalized the previous week and calling the issue “a serious problem as this will hinder the Mauston Fire Department’s use of the hydrant.”

On Jan. 3 the city began offering a $1,000 reward for information on the vandalism after several other fire hydrants were tampered with and damaged.

“This goes beyond routine vandalism and has now crossed a very serious line,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “This is endangering public health and safety and the very lives of our first responders who answer the call to protect others. This is unacceptable and the City of Mauston will be taking this extremely seriously.”

The city is asking resident to monitor the fire hydrants near their homes and workplaces, as well as places where individuals may frequent.

“In general if you see anyone that is not a firefighter, police officer, or member of our Public Works Department hanging around a fire hydrant it would be suspect activity,” the city posted on their Facebook page. “More obviously, if you see water in any amount coming out of an unattended fire hydrant please report it.”

Anyone seeing suspicious activity or noticing potential damage to fire hydrants are asked to contact the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.

