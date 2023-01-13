Richland Center campus would have no in-person programs under UW draft plan

UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would lose all in-person programming under a draft plan Platteville administrators drew up at the request of University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman.

If implemented, the plan would be another blow for Richland Center officials and residents who are trying to save some version of the campus, which has been part of their community for 56 years.

Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He asked Platteville to draft a plan for the campus and gave administrators a Jan. 15 deadline.

The draft document, which was shared with UW-Platteville faculty and staff in mid-December, said any programs through Richland Center going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary.

“With the online focus, the need for campus facilities at Richland would be minimal,” the draft document states.

The final plan is due to Rothman no later than Sunday, and System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to comment. But the Wisconsin State Journal reviewed the mid-December version of the plan.

While Richland County officials say they’ve seen the draft plan, many of them had no role in developing it.

“I feel that we’re being disrespected,” Richland County Board education committee chair Linda Gentes said. “I don’t know ... why there isn’t some sort of civility and some sort of respect shown to our community and understanding that a rural community should not just be sideswiped.”

Fewer students

Enrollment at the Richland campus has dropped 90% since 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.

Richland’s enrollment was just 60 students this fall, the lowest of all campuses in the System, with UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County not far behind with a head count of 179 this fall.

The UW Board of Regents and Richland County have a 75-year lease agreement that allows the university to use the seven buildings on the county-owned 135-acre, farmland-rich campus however it chooses, in return for $1 annually. The lease runs through 2042 and can be terminated if the state Legislature makes any changes to the branch campus program or its funding.

But on Nov. 14, just over a week before Rothman’s announcement, UW-Platteville asked the county if they could take several buildings off the lease, including the student union, the gymnasium and the library.

In his November letter to UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich, Rothman also directed UW-Platteville to consider working with Richland County governmental officials, who have jurisdiction over the buildings, and community leaders.

However, Richland Center and county government officials say they haven’t received any communication from the university about its plan.

The draft plan was shared with an email list of current and former UW-Platteville faculty and staff, and at least two open meetings were held for feedback on the plan.

Communication between the university and Richland County officials broke down, though, with the County Board passing a resolution in December requiring a third-party mediator to be present during communication with UW-Platteville administrators, Gentes said.

Assistant Provost for Branch Campuses Michael Compton had reached out in the end of January to present their transition plan with Richland Center Mayor Todd Coppernoll and county officials, which didn’t happen after board members said a mediator needed to be present, Coppernoll said.

The county’s resolution offered to take some of the campus’ farmland off the lease, but also requested that the campus be given an employee dedicated to recruiting students.

More dialogue?

Within the last year, UW-Platteville was developing plans to keep in-person education at the Richland campus, even if in a modified version.

It all ended with Rothman’s directive, but records show former Chancellor Dennis Shields pledging to continue conversations with Richland County Executive Clint Langreck on how to best use the campus.

“We hope to continue to provide a higher education presence in the Richland area that meets the needs of the community and promotes degree attainment,” Shields said in a May 2022 letter.

In branch campus proposal documents from last year, UW-Platteville calls Richland “an access point for regional rural populations.”

Branch proposal documents show UW-Platteville administrators were creating plans on how to differentiate the offerings at Richland and Baraboo Sauk County’s campuses because of how they compete with one another for enrollment.

At Richland, there were plans to start a Bachelor of Professional Studies degree, while Baraboo now has a four-year degree in business administration management available. Other aspects of Baraboo’s plan included pathways to other degree programs within the System.

Platteville’s draft plan also includes a roadmap for transitioning Richland Center students who have not completed their degrees to either UW-Platteville’s main campus, its Baraboo Sauk County campus or an online format. Students would be able to take up to 30 credits at Richland Center’s tuition rate, get a $1,500 stipend to live in the residence halls during the 2023-24 academic year and receive free parking at the main campus.

UW-Platteville spokesperson Paul Erickson declined to answer additional questions about the draft plan and instead said he would share the final version.

Feeling left out

Richland County Board member Shaun Murphy-Lopez said he saw the draft plans by attending faculty meetings at UW-Platteville.

He said the plan lacked substance.

“They don’t really know our community that well, and so for them to be making all these decisions without coming and meeting with the people (is hard),” he said.

Board chair Marty Brewer has also seen the draft copy and doesn’t believe the county should accept the proposal.

If the System has no intent in keeping an in-person presence at the Richland Center campus, he’d like to explore other possibilities, such as seeing if Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, based in Fennimore, would have any interest in renting space.

Coppernoll said earlier this week he had no idea what might have been in the draft plan UW-Platteville administrators planned to present to the board before that meeting was scrapped. Regardless, having an empty campus isn’t a viable solution for Richland Center or the county, he said.

“What I wanted was for the campus to remain in a smaller footprint using some of the buildings and to make it more viable again,” Coppernoll said. “Well, obviously they have chosen not to do that.”