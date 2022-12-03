Richland Center grieves mandated end of its once-vibrant campus

Jim Bell thought he had enough time to complete his degree.

Bell, 56, has dual roles at UW-Platteville's Richland Center campus: Full-time maintenance worker and part-time student. He wants to be a substitute teacher, but first needs to finish the associate degree he started nearly 40 years ago.

Rumors had spread that the Richland Center campus would cease its degree programs in 2025, but Bell thought he would just squeeze in, completing his degree by spring 2024.

However, University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman's decision last week to ax in-person classes at the Richland Center campus, starting July 1, upended Bell's current and future career plans.

His immediate concern is how to replace his maintenance job, his main source of income. He also has a small beef cattle and cash crop farm, but that's more of a hobby than a money maker.

Longer term, to finish his degree, Bell will need to find an online program.

"I just hope everything works out," he said. "I'm more worried about what happens with the students, how they transition. There might be a few of them that may sour on it or won't want to go back to school anywhere (and think) it doesn't matter. You just hope that they do."

The campus' impending closure has left some staff and students scrambling to figure out their futures and has left others feeling a deep sadness over losing a fixture of the community. The current campus opened in 1967, but its roots go back all the way to 1903.

Students who plan to graduate this fall feel for their first-year peers, who will need to finish their degrees elsewhere.

The worry now, expressed by multiple people on campus and in the Richland Center community, is whether students from the area will pursue higher education at all without a convenient option.

Richland Center Mayor Todd Coppernoll, 55, is one of 10 people in his family to attend the campus. It's as old as he is and has been a constant in the community.

That's faded in recent years, as Coppernoll has watched the parking lots grow emptier over time. When he toured the buildings last June, it felt like a ghost town.

"It was sad because everything was there — all of the classrooms, all of the desks, computers, lab equipment, but no people," Coppernoll said. "You could see in those empty buildings what had always been and then what was now."

What happened?

Rothman's directive follows years of declining enrollment that left the school with just 60 students this fall, a 90% reduction from what it had been in 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.

His order also mandated that UW-Platteville develop a plan to “maintain a suitable presence” at the Richland County campus through such things as enrichment programs or courses for adults. It's unclear, though, what that might entail.

John Poole's history with the Richland Center campus is extensive: He's a member of the Class of '67 and worked on campus for more than 40 years, including as Dean of Student Affairs.

Poole blames the campus' closure on the regionalization of the campuses that resulted in Richland Center, Baraboo and Rock County sharing a recruiter and marketing staff as "the start of the demise."

Enrollment declines at the System’s two-year campuses prompted the Board of Regents to merge all of its two-year campuses with the System’s four-year universities at the start of the 2018 school year. Richland Center and Baraboo were paired with UW-Platteville.

That consolidation also eliminated 83 administrative jobs between the 13 two-year colleges and was born from the System's need to cut $250 million from its budget in 2015 after then-Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature slashed state funding for higher education.

At the time, UW Colleges Chancellor Cathy Sandeen called the consolidation a "worst-case scenario".

Now, Poole says, "What we want to do is make sure people in the area understand where the failures came and why enrollment was so low and what led to the ultimate closing. I know they haven't used the word 'closing', but that's effectively what it is. There's been a higher education presence in Richland County since 1903. So, this is going to be a seminal change, I think, for the community to not have something here."

In addition to the economics of the move, Rothman said, "we also considered the student experience and were we giving our students at the Richland campus the level of quality college experience that they deserve?" he said. "And ultimately, we concluded that we were not."

In a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal, UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said that she knows the decision to end classes at Richland Center has caused uncertainty. Administration held a listening session Thursday and plans to bring staff from the financial aid and registrar's offices to campus later this month.

"We are committed to providing all the assistance we can in order to make a smooth transition," Evetovich said. "We will continue to work with all our students to ensure as seamless a transition as possible and help them achieve their very best education."

'Save Our Campus'

Linda Gertes, the chair of the Richland County board's education committee, feels distressed and disrespected that the UW System didn't consult the county board before deciding to close the campus.

Gertes, who also worked as the campus' continuing education director for 22 years, said the county has a vested interest in the Richland Center campus.

"Everyone's calling me and saying, 'You have to do something. What are we going to do? This is the most devastating thing that's ever happened,'" Gertes said. "I know I'm sounding very negative, but we did not feel that Platteville gave any positive effort toward recruiting students for our campus."

Retired staff member Dorothy Thompson was on campus Wednesday handing out blue buttons with bolded white letters: Save Our Campus.

The unspoken message? Those who care about education in the greater Richland Center area aren't going down without a fight.

Thompson, who worked on the Richland Center campus for nearly three decades, made her way through campus Wednesday to hand out buttons, starting at the student union.

"We would just like to discuss what this means to the community — it's sort of like if you get broken up with (via) a text," Thompson said.

Poole said the goal of the Save Our Campus campaign is to educate people on how Richland Center's campus ended up in this situation.

An online petition signed by more than 700 people as of Friday asks for meetings with Rothman; state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green; Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc; and Gov. Tony Evers to discuss the campus' future.

Even so, Thompson believes the efforts are futile and that the System isn't likely to change its mind.

Stepping into uncertainty

Richland Center professor Fran Borman learned of the closure from her bartender.

Borman, who's worked with the System since 2003, went to the bar after work last week Tuesday to get a drink with her husband. She's not an avid email checker, so she had missed the announcement.

"(The bartender) goes, 'So Fran, what are you going to do with Richmond Center closing?' And I'm like, 'What?'" Borman said with a laugh. "I thought, 'Well, I don't know.'"

Borman won't be out of a job — she got a call last week from the UW-Platteville main campus' math department who told her the department had a spot for her if she wanted it.

First-year student Brody Smith is opting for a four-year university earlier than he planned.

Studying broadcast journalism at UW-Whitewater had always been Smith's goal. The Highland native chose Richland Center because he wasn't quite ready to leave home and was more than eager to save on university housing costs.

"The housing especially is something that I didn't know if I was going to plan on paying for that or not yet," Smith said. "Obviously, now I am going to have to do that."

Second-year agricultural studies student Emily Lund is graduating this spring, but Richland Center's effective closure still throws her educational future into jeopardy.

Lund moved out to a long-held family homestead last year to revive a farming tradition laid dormant for 150 years. With the help of family, she renovated the house on the property from a playground for groundhogs to a livable home, and she purchased a handful of beef cattle and goats.

After graduating from Richland Center's campus, she was already planning to enroll at UW-Platteville's main campus, but was hoping to take some classes at Richland Center first.

"I can't pick up my 30 heads of cattle and show up to a dorm room," she said. "We're going to get hit with housing costs, transportation costs, tuition we weren't expecting — I pay all my stuff out of pocket. So, I can't all of a sudden just throw $10,000 at a semester."

Haley Zumach doesn't know where her next step is.

She and Lund, who met just two months ago and since have formed a bond, are going to tour UW-La Crosse next week.

Zumach is a campus ambassador and had been giving campus tours to prospective students as late as last week.

"Us as sophomores, you can say, 'Oh, OK, well, they were planning on moving on, so it doesn't affect them,'" she said. "It just feels like everything was kind of for nothing."

Zumach's twin brother, Heath, won't be following her.

With Richland Center closing, he's decided it's the end of the road for his education. He plans to get a job.