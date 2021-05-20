River Valley High School teacher charged with child sexual assault in 1995 case

A River Valley High School teacher was charged Tuesday in a case involving alleged sexual assault of a child that was reopened after first being investigated in 1995.

Michael J. Hill, 63, of Cross Plains, was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. The charges each carry up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Hill is a science teacher at River Valley High School, according to the school district's website. River Valley district administrator Loren Glasbrenner said Hill is on leave through the end of the year when he will be retiring.

An Aug. 30, 2017, Facebook post said Hill had been a district employee for 40 years.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Spring Green Police Department initially investigated a child's claims of sexual assault. In March 1995, the child told then-Officer Eric Beyer that Hill behaved in a way that made the child uncomfortable.

The child said Hill would rub against the child and in one instance groped the child.