Roads remained treacherous Thursday morning and schools are closed another day as a powerful storm that impacted much of the country began moving out of Wisconsin.

The bottom two tiers of Wisconsin counties are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m., while counties to the north are under a winter storm warning until noon.

The Madison School District was one of dozens of Wisconsin districts to close Wednesday and the district announced Wednesday afternoon that classes were being canceled Thursday as well.

“The ice is the primary concern,” Madison district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. “The icy conditions forecast to continue through (Thursday) morning has caused safety concerns with walking routes for students and bus routes.”

Information on school closings and delays for southern Wisconsin districts are at NBC15.

The mostly sleet and ice in southern Wisconsin and heavy snow to the north was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across the state.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Live traffic conditions for the Madison area that can be expanded are in this map:

Madison’s snow plows were deployed around the clock, but with the city sandwiched between heavy snow to north and icier weather to the south, officials didn’t know what to expect for Thursday.

“One of the other curveballs from the storm is, we’re seeing forecasts that are saying we might get 3 inches of snow,” Street’s Division public educator Bryan Johnson said on Wednesday.

The Streets Division typically starts plowing citywide, including residential streets, after 3 inches of snow accumulates and the end of the storm nears.

While the city is trying to limit the use of salt, which can damage the lakes’ ecosystems, Johnson said as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city had distributed three rounds of salt around Madison.

Southern Wisconsin was expected to get some light freezing drizzle Thursday morning amounting to a few hundredths, primarily only impacting untreated roads, the National Weather Service said.

And with the back side of the system pushing through later in the morning, some light to moderate snow could fall to the north with minor accumulations and a period of sleet/freezing rain could be seen to the south, with the potential for an additional few hundredths of ice, again mostly just on untreated roads.

The snow will primarily be focused along and north of a line from Lone Rock to Port Washington, while the best ice potential will be around the areas from Dodgeville to Port Washington, including parts of Waukesha and north Milwaukee.

Precipitation should gradually end from south to north with the southeast likely ending first by mid-morning and then in the northern parts of the area by early afternoon.

Forecasters expect Friday to be much colder, with highs not hitting 20, some possible light snow Friday night amounting to at most an inch, then highs rebounding to the 30s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.