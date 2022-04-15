Robin Vos has been blocking critics on Facebook; here's why it's probably legal

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has taken to blocking critics, including conservatives, on his official campaign Facebook page, a move that his office says is legal, citing guidance from the Legislature's attorneys.

In 2019, a federal judge ruled against Vos and other Republicans in a lawsuit after they blocked a progressive group, One Wisconsin Now, from their official Twitter pages. In short: It is illegal for public officials on their public accounts to limit discourse by blocking others.

Vos' office contends that it is legal to block members of the public from an official campaign's social media pages, as an elected official's office and his/her campaign are separate entities.

It isn't easy to tell the difference between the two Facebook pages. The Facebook page for Vos' office is called "Wisconsin State Representative Robin Vos" while his campaign page is called "Representative Robin Vos."

The advent of social media has ushered in a range of questions about what qualifies as a public space where speech can rarely be constrained, and what is a private forum where it can more readily be limited.

"Does the First Amendment prevent public officials from 'blocking' members of the public from their private social media?" The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin addresses this question in an online Q&A. "Short answer: No."

"People don’t lose their free speech rights just by virtue of gaining public office. If public officials are using social media as private persons, the First Amendment protects their right to limit their audience and curate the messages on the page, just like any other private person. Re-election campaign accounts may be either personal or for government business, depending on how the official uses them."

On that same page, the ACLU responds to the question: "Does the First Amendment prevent government officials from blocking members of the public on social media?"

To that question, the ACLU responded: "Short answer: Sometimes. If social media is used by a public official to conduct government business, blocking members of the public from seeing the site or from posting comments may violate the First Amendment. Blocking people from a site used for government business because of the views they hold or express is particularly likely to violate the First Amendment. But the mere fact that a government official is using a social media site does not mean it is being used for government business or that the First Amendment applies."

Vos' office declined to comment on the record for this report.

Two Burlington residents who live in Vos' district, Matthew Snorek and Adrianne Melby, told The Journal Times they have recently been blocked from the "Representative Robin Vos" page.

Melby is the wife of Aaron Melby, who ran unsuccessfully for Burlington Area School Board earlier this month, despite having the endorsement of the Racine County Republican Party. Snorek ran unsuccessfully for Town of Burlington chairman last year.

Both of them criticized Vos in comments on posts on the campaign page.

Adrianne Melby had told Vos "You did nothing" in a Facebook comment regarding her effort to ban mask mandates in schools and said "Where were you?" as her husband and another GOP-backed candidate, Ryan Mueller, sought seats on the BASD board; she was blocked soon after.

Snorek, in a comment on Vos' campaign page, had expressed support for Adam Steen, who is challenging Vos in an Aug. 9 Republican primary to represent Assembly District 63.

After those comments were posted, Melby and Snorek were blocked from viewing and commenting on the page "Representative Robin Vos." Both told a reporter they cannot see the page from their own accounts.

Another example Another episode in the discourse around elected officials' ability to block social media comments aired this past year. After the Green Bay Press Gazette reported that state Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Gibson, had previously been referred for charges for child abuse (although charges were never formally filed), Sortwell for months closed his official Facebook posts to comments.

