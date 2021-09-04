Robin Vos says workload prompted 2 election investigators to quit

Two other notes

• “I am vaccinated. My wife is not,” Vos said last week during a Q&A with Racine-based group H.O.T. (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government.

He added that his wife, Michelle Litjens, a former one-term member of the Wisconsin Assembly, "would chew off her fingers before she got" the vaccine.

Vos argued that this is how it should be: that people should be able to choose if they want the vaccine or not, adding that he does not and will not require masks or vaccinations against COVID-19 at his business.

• Vos said that, this fall, Republicans plan to present a “more dramatic” reform for Wisconsin's unemployment system.

He offered no details during last week's Q&A, both both Democrats and Republicans have blamed the other for how Wisconsin's unemployment system failed in the early months of the pandemic.

Democrats blamed Republicans, in control of the Legislature and thus the state's budget, for failing to update Wisconsin's outdated unemployment software despite the knowledge it could fail.

Republicans blamed the administration of Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, for not more quickly and effectively getting unemployment benefits to the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who unexpectedly lost their jobs when the pandemic arrived in spring 2020.