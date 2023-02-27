A Rock County man who killed his passenger in a crash while driving drunk in 2003 was arrested Saturday night for a fourth offense of OWI, and injuring an officer, Janesville police reported.
At about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, a Janesville officer stopped a vehicle for several moving violations and the driver, Allan Bone, 41, showed signs of impairment and ended up being arrested for operating while intoxicated, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
Bone resisted officers when they attempted to take him into custody, giving one officer minor injuries that did not require medical attention, Severson said.
Officers found 28 grams of cocaine when searching Bone, who was taken to the Rock County Jail, where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence, Severson said.
Bone, who is on parole for OWI homicide, faces tentative charges of a fourth OWI, a probation/parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and resisting an officer causing injury.