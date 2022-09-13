Rockford, Illinois abortion clinics planned by Madison doctor haven't opened yet

Three months after a Madison doctor bought two buildings in Rockford, Illinois to offer abortions, neither site is open and a city zoning decision on one of the locations might lead to a lawsuit.

“We are bound and determined to see we have our day in court if necessary,” Dr. Dennis Christensen said Tuesday after Rockford officials last month essentially said Christensen would have to live at the site, intended for pill abortions, in order to use it as a clinic. “It will probably end up in court.”

A different person heading up plans for the other site, intended for surgical and pill abortions, said city officials have supported the project and it should be open by January.

“They’re super supportive," said Jeanne Bissell, president of the Rockford Family Planning Foundation. "They’re not going to put up with any nonsense with the protesters."

On June 14-15, Christensen purchased two properties: a former acupuncture office at 611 Auburn St. for $75,000 and the former Animal Emergency Clinic of Rockford at 4236 Maray Drive for $350,000.

The moves were in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which occurred on June 24. The ruling led abortion providers in Wisconsin to halt procedures as courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning nearly all abortions stands. Abortion remains legal in Illinois.

Christensen, an obstetrician-gynecologist who has provided abortions in Madison and Milwaukee and is now mostly retired, said he planned to offer medication abortions at the Auburn site as soon as possible. The procedures, involving the pills mifepristone and misoprostol, are approved up to 10 weeks’ gestation.

The Rockford Family Planning Foundation has been preparing the Maray site for surgical abortions and other care, including birth control and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. Bissell, of Fitchburg, a former board member of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in mid-July she expected the Maray site to open in three to six months. On Tuesday, she said it likely would be early January.

Plans to offer pill abortions at the Auburn site initially were delayed after the city of Rockford condemned the building following an inspection, leaving a note citing an “open sewer.”

After repairs were done, the building code problems were resolved in early August, city administrator Todd Cagnoni said then.

On Aug. 25, a letter from Scott Capovilla, planning and zoning administrator, said a 1982 special use permit for the residential neighborhood property, which was initially obtained by the acupuncturist, had particular requirements. Capovilla said “a resident of this home must live permanently and work in this facility and only one person that is not a member of the household can be employed at this business.”

Christensen said he believes the ruling is an attempt to block abortion services.

“The objection is not a legitimate building issue,” he said. “It is a philosophical issue and a political issue.”

Capovilla didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday. But Nicholas Meyer, Rockford's legal director, said in a statement: "The owner of the property is simply being asked to follow the same rules that have been established for decades and that are applicable to everyone else."

Meyer said the city has issued a zoning confirmation letter saying the Maray site is approved for a medical clinic. "The city is absolutely in favor of medical clinics that increase access to women’s healthcare," Meyer said.

Bissell said city staff, including police, have supported the Maray plan. People have protested outside of the site on a couple of days, she said. The Rockford Family Planning Foundation has raised about $350,000 toward a goal of $1.5 million to prepare, staff and equip the site, she said.

Meanwhile, patient volume and capacity has increased at Planned Parenthood of Illinois' abortion clinic in Waukegan, north of Chicago, since abortions stopped in Wisconsin, officials said. Staff from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin have been traveling to that site.