Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

House

Republican Censure of Adam Schiff: On a vote of 213-209, the House on June 21 adopted a Republican resolution (H Res 521) to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his pursuit of allegations that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign conspired with Russia to influence the election outcome. As leader of the first impeachment prosecution of Trump and the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee during Trump’s presidency, Schiff repeatedly cited what he said was evidence of the campaign’s collusion with Russian operatives to sway the election. The censure resolution called these “false accusations” and deserves censure having “misled the American people and brought disrepute” on the House. Censure ranks behind expulsion as the most severe punishment the House can impose on a member.

A 22-month investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, resulting in a report released in March 2019, found numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians but insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy to disrupt the election. A recently released report by another special counsel, John Durham, accused the FBI of bias against Trump in its probe of Russian connections. Michael Horowitz, the Department of Justice inspector general, issued a report in December 2019 that found misconduct by the FBI but no evidence of political bias in its decision to investigate contacts between the campaign and Russia.

A yes vote was to censure Schiff.

Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-1, Derrick Van Orden, R-3, Scott Fitzgerald, R-5, Glenn Grothman, R-6, Thomas Tiffany, R-7, Mike Gallagher, R-8

Voting no: Mark Pocan, D-2, Gwen Moore, D-4

Call for Impeachment of President Biden: Voting 219-208, the House on June 22 adopted a resolution (H Res 529) that referred to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees a resolution to impeach President Biden based on what critics say is his failure to protect the southern border of the United States. The committees are charged with developing evidence and reporting their findings to the full House, but also have the option of taking no action.

A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.

Voting yes: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting no: Pocan, Moore

Affordable Care Act and Employer-Based Coverage: Voting 220-209, the House on June 21 passed a bill (HR 3799) that would write into law a Trump administration rule making it easier for companies to use voucher-style plans to deliver medical insurance to workers. Known as Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements, these entities enable companies to replace group health insurance with employer-funded accounts that workers use to purchase individual policies in ACA marketplaces. They reduce employers’ medical costs and administrative burdens while shifting to workers the task of navigating the federal health law.

The bill also would expand the availability of “association health plans,” which allow trade associations and professional groups to band together to offer medical insurance as though they were large employers, reducing costs as they scale up coverage. Such plans are exempt from compliance with many of the ACA’s essential health benefits, which apply primarily to the individual and small-group markets.

Backers said the expansion would give small firms relief from the rigidity of the federal health law, while critics said it would siphon younger and healthier workers from ACA marketplaces that depend on broadly representative enrollee pools to control premium costs.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where it was likely to fail.

Voting yes: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting no: Pocan, Moore

Biden Policy on Loan Forgiveness: The House on June 21 voted to uphold a Biden administration policy of forgiving up to $20,000 of debt for an estimated 43 million low- to middle-income individuals who received student loans from the federal government for undergraduate education. On this vote of 221-206, the House failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override President Biden’s veto of a congressional resolution (HJ Res 45) that sought to revoke the rule. Biden’s executive order does not affect loans by private lenders. Legal challenges have prevented the nine-month-old directive from taking effect, and the Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on its constitutionality.

A yes vote was to overturn the presidential veto.

Voting yes: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting no: Pocan, Moore

Senate

Regulation of Pistols Converted to Rifles: The Senate on June 22 upheld a new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms rule that pistols equipped with stabilizing braces must be registered as short-barreled rifles because the braces enable firing from the shoulder. Owners who fail to register these accessorized AR-style pistols with the ATF would face stiff fines and potential prison terms under the National Firearms Act of 1934, which requires registration of machine guns and sawed-off rifles and shotguns, and the Gun Control Act of 1968, which governs interstate commerce in firearms. On this vote, the Senate defeated, 49-50, a resolution (HJ Res 44) that sought to revoke the rule.

Pistols equipped with braces were used in mass shootings at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., in March 2023; the Club Q in Colorado Springs. Colo., in November 2022; the King Soupers market in Boulder, Colo., in March 2021 and outside a bar in Dayton, O., in August 2019.

A yes vote was to revoke the rule.

Tammy Baldwin, D, voted no and Ron Johnson, R, voted yes.

Key votes ahead

Congress is in Independence Day recess in the week of June 26.

VoteFacts.com News Reports is a nonpartisan, fact-based news service whose mission is to help civically engaged individuals and organizations track major actions in the U.S. House and Senate.