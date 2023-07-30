Roman Khrennikov qualified for the CrossFit Games again and again, but he still couldn’t compete.

The Russian athlete said he was denied a visa to come to the United States for the games multiple times since 2018. He did compete virtually in 2020.

Enter Pat and Roza Gilles. The Madison gym owners heard about Khrennikov’s plight — Roza Gilles is a CrossFit athlete as well — and decided to help.

They sponsored Khrennikov’s visa so he could compete in Madison in the 2022 CrossFit Games, where he placed second. Then they helped reunite him with his wife, then pregnant with their son.

Khrennikov, originally from Irkutsk, Russia, and Pat Gilles, of Waunakee, can’t exchange more than a few words. But for nearly half of 2022 and multiple weeks this year, they have lived, eaten meals and occasionally laughed together in the same house in the Gilles’ house in the town of Westport, near Waunakee, sometimes venturing out to paddle board on Lake Monona or Mendota.

“He is probably the fittest person in the world, but I don’t really view him in that sense,” said Gilles, 40, who was born and raised in Waunakee and attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota. “It’s more of like a friend ... just like a buddy.”

Khrennikov is widely considered a top CrossFit athlete and a bit of an internet celebrity. He has 132,000 followers on Instagram.

Gilles and his wife, Roza, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, own Pat’s Gym at 931 E. Main St. in Downtown Madison. When Khrennikov was unable for years to get a tourist or athlete visa from his home country to compete in the CrossFit Games in Madison, Roza Gilles — who speaks Russian and acts as Khrennikov’s translator — noticed online and wanted to help out.

“It’s almost like I had to be here to know the hardship of an immigrant ... I was like, ‘and nobody knows how to help him. And I feel like I do, but I’m like, do I do it?’” said Roza Gilles, who came to the U.S. as a teenager from Uzbekistan, a country she said carries its own stigma in the visa process.

Khrennikov’s efforts to get a visa to come to the U.S. was further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khrennikov, 28, took multiple trips to Budapest, Hungary, to receive the vaccines required to eventually enter the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, where he petitioned for a visa to compete in the 2022 CrossFit Games. But ultimately the decision came down to Pat Gilles, who, as an American business owner, sponsored the visa for then-stranger Khrennikov by listing him as an athlete of Pat’s Gym.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, and it ended up even better than (I thought),” said Pat Gilles. “He just happened to be a really nice guy, too.”

Khrennikov’s visa was approved in January 2022, and he left Russia about a week after the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He arrived at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where the Gilleses picked him up in their car and, after a brief discussion, decided that it would be best for Khrennikov to stay with them in their house.

Khrennikov’s wife, Anastasiia Khrennikov, was still in Russia at that time and eight months pregnant with their only child, a son. The Gilles also helped them with their visa process. They reunited with Roman Khrennikov at Chicago O’Hare about a week before the 2022 CrossFit Games, Roza Gilles said.

“I was really happy to see them again and have them by my side,” said Khrennikov — via translator Roza Gilles.

Khrennikov was born and grew up in Svirsk, a small Siberian town on the banks of the Angara River outside the larger city of Irkutsk, about 200 miles northeast of the Mongolian border, he said.

A former dancer who taught himself how to dance by watching videos on his phone as a child in Russia, Khrennikov enjoys a wide range of exercises and did not plan to do CrossFit or become a professional athlete when he was younger, he said.

Now, he is set to compete in this week’s CrossFit Games at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and throughout the city, a competition that intertwines seemingly random combinations of cardio, strength and sporting feats with a goal to crown the “Fittest on Earth.”

Khrennikov, who was recently approved for a 10-year green card to remain in the U.S. with his wife and son, lives full-time with his family in Cookeville, Tennessee, where he is a sponsored athlete and trains for the CrossFit Games as his full-time job. His mother and sisters still live in Russia.

But he hopes one day to move permanently to Madison with his family to give his son an opportunity to attend Madison schools, which the Gilles speak highly of, he said. The weather is also similar to his hometown in Siberia, he added.

“In the United States, especially here in Madison, it’s like people are very welcoming, they talk and they always ask me ‘how are you,’ ‘how are you doing’ and they genuinely want to know,” Khrennikov said.

Khrennikov’s wife favors the walkable shops around Madison and has thought about one day opening up her own coffee shop in the city, Khrennikov said.

“She loves the little restaurants, (where) you can walk around Downtown, go to coffee shops,” Khrennikov said.

And the Gilleses’ neighbors have also supported Khrennikov by letting him use their paddle board for training or just being kind to him, Roza Gilles said.

“And this is what like the community of Madison I think is really cool, like everybody gathers together,” Roza Gilles said.

Photos: CrossFit Games 2022