Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Several rounds of thunderstorms that could cause flooding are possible from Thursday night through Friday night, with the greatest threat in western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Mark Gehring, National Weather Service lead meteorologist, said the storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, making the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain of 2 inches or more and flooding greater over western Wisconsin.
Gehring cautioned that there is uncertainty on the exact timing and track of each thunderstorm complex, and also in the expected weakening trend.
And the late summer heat wave will continue, with heat index values again rising well into the 90s for Friday and possibly lower 100's on Saturday, when a heat advisory may be needed, Gehring said.
More storms are possible over the weekend, into next week.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mils per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 68.
Friday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m., with patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 87, heat index values as high as 95, and south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Friday night, 20% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 20% Sunday night and again Monday night, 30% Tuesday, and 20% Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 91, 84, 80, 79 and 80, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 71, 72, 60, 61 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts storms developing Thursday evening and night; a few showers and storms Friday, especially in the morning; storms possible Friday night; a stray storm possible Saturday; a few storms possible Saturday night and Sunday; and isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 86, 87, 90, 85, 79, 78 and 80, and overnight lows around 68, 71, 72, 62, 60 and 59.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 86 at 12:18 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 94 for Aug. 25, set in 1948 and 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 68 at 12:01 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 25, set in 1958.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.92 inches, 0.46 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 9.1 inches, 4.07 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 16.28 inches, 10.02 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 25 is 2.3 inches in 2001.