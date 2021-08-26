Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin

Several rounds of thunderstorms that could cause flooding are possible from Thursday night through Friday night, with the greatest threat in western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Mark Gehring, National Weather Service lead meteorologist, said the storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, making the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain of 2 inches or more and flooding greater over western Wisconsin.

Gehring cautioned that there is uncertainty on the exact timing and track of each thunderstorm complex, and also in the expected weakening trend.

And the late summer heat wave will continue, with heat index values again rising well into the 90s for Friday and possibly lower 100's on Saturday, when a heat advisory may be needed, Gehring said.

More storms are possible over the weekend, into next week.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mils per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.