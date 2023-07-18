Paula Niedenthal said she didn't get Rudi, her pet pig, for the attention he's attracted, charming people along the Southwest Bike Path.

But she's pleased that he's brought happiness to so many on Madison's Near West Side.

"Sometimes people say heartbreaking things, like 'It's the only time I smile during the day.' And then the more that happened, the more I felt like it was OK if I sort of organized his schedule so that, for example, he was out when kids were going to or home from school, because then they would get that joy and then this is what happened," Niedenthal said.

What happened is that after having Rudi for 14 months, Niedenthal and her husband, Markus Brauer, were visited Thursday by an animal services officer from Public Health Madison and Dane County, who gave them a warning citing city ordinance 23.525: Possession of Pigs Prohibited.

The ordinance prohibits anyone inside Madison's city limits from possessing pigs, hogs, boars or swine. The only exceptions are special events or block parties, and those require permits.

Niedenthal said she tried to find out who reported Rudi, but the officer said he couldn't tell her.

"I'm a psychologist and I don't understand pettiness that well, but, you know, sometimes people just don't like it when there's a successful event in some way," she said.

Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke said the couple has one week to move the pig.

She said the city's bail schedule shows a fine amount of $124, but the city can cite repeatedly if needed.

Finke said the complaint came from a neighbor, but she wouldn't reveal the person's name because the person reported feeling threatened by some online comments about the matter.

"The person complained because they did not think pigs were allowed and were concerned about possible odor," Finke said.

Niedenthal said they've had Rudi, a Juliana miniature pig, since May 2022, and nobody ever said to them, "'you know, you are sort of flaunting this pig in the face of the law.' Nobody ever said that."

The Juliana is a colorfully spotted pig that is lean and longer than it is tall, according to the American Mini Pig Association. It resembles a small version of a large hog or feral pig more than it does a potbellied pig.

Niedenthal said she'd looked to see if there was a city ordinance about pigs and didn't find one initially. "And here we are," she said.

Niedenthal said that after the warning, she took Rudi, now fully grown and weighing about 140 pounds, to her hobby farm in Juneau County for three days, but he's back now because she has to work and there's nobody to care for him there.

She won't get cited until Thursday so she has a couple of days to come up with a solution. But as of now he's back and people are still feeding him snacks — mostly slices of apple, zucchini or cucumber — that the couple leaves out in a bowl with instructions.

Niedenthal said if she doesn't figure out a remedy, she'll take Rudi back to the farm on Thursday, but it's not a sustainable solution.

City outreach

She contacted her City Council member, Regina Vidaver, 5th District, to discuss the possibility that the ordinance hasn't evolved to allow animals like Rudi, who's bred to be a pet.

Vidaver said Monday that she needed to collect some information before getting involved.

People have asked her to change the ordinance right away, Vidaver said, noting how difficult that request is.

"I can't do that," she said. "Ordinances do take time to go through the system. We can't change an ordinance for this particular situation in time for them to comply with the citation. That's not how public government works."

Jennifer Zilavy, an assistant city attorney, said the ordinance was enacted in June 2018. The attorney who drafted the ordinance is on vacation until the end of next week, and the council member who sponsored it, Matt Phair, is no longer in office and didn't immediately respond to a voicemail and text.

Looking back

John Hausbeck, the health department's environmental health services supervisor, who oversees animal control, said he remembers the City Council discussions in 2018. The ordinance excluding pigs already existed, he said, adding that it was modified in 2018 so animals could be brought into the city for a temporary event, like a petting zoo.

"I have no idea when the original ordinance was enacted," he said.

"Pigs and other farm animals typically have been excluded from urban environments because their care and housing don’t often fit with what many that live in the city want," Hausbeck wrote in an email to Vidaver that she shared with the Wisconsin State Journal. "When the original provision was written, the idea of a pig being a pet was probably pretty uncommon. More likely, households kept a number of pigs that could add to the food supply for the household and consume much of the garbage they produced."

Hausbeck said the older provision was within a section of the ordinance that prohibited animals running at large.

"I am confident that pigs kept on urban properties were often getting out of their enclosures and causing problems. A group of pigs also likely created a fairly significant nuisance with noise and odor," he wrote.

Today, the situation is different, he said. People are not annoyed by pigs because so few people have them. "And those that do have only one and the pig is seen as a novelty."

Hausbeck said he assumes most Madison residents aren't wanting to go back to a time when having pigs was more common because the problems that come with having groups of them on urban properties were significant.

Solution sought

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents an area on the other side of the bike path, said the public health department should pause the enforcement of the ordinance until the council can look into it.

"The fact that there is no distinction between harboring a farm animal and keeping a pet is rather odd," he said. "And so to me, it seems like there's something that can be done."

He said Vidaver is taking an appropriately cautious approach, but changing an ordinance doesn't have to take a long time.

"We ought to be able to do something to delay the implications of that citation," Evers said, adding that he intended to reach out to Vidaver again Tuesday.

The city makes an exemption for chickens, allowing people to have chickens to produce eggs, and presumably at some point, people slaughter those chickens, he said.

"But in this instance, this is not about raising pigs for bacon," Evers said. "This is about a pet, a beloved pet. And pigs are, from what I understand, every bit as smart and as intelligent and conscious as dogs."

Sleepy pal

Niedenthal said Rudi stays in her home, on Norwood Place near Commonwealth Avenue, when he's not outside in the backyard. He likes to sleep in the kitchen or by Niedenthal's feet while she's working. He also likes when she lies on him.

She said he has the entire front porch of the couple's Foursquare-style house. Niedenthal said it's a large area, much bigger than what he'd have if he lived in a pen on a farm. He has a pile of fluffy blankets on the porch that he sleeps in. He also has his water, a litter box and various kinds of toys.

Since pigs like to forage, Niedenthal and Brauer throw bird seed on difficult-to-access surfaces, and Rudi stays busy with that.

Niedenthal said as people on the path became smitten with Rudi, she and her husband started leaving out carefully cut treats so that people could safely feed him something they'd want him to eat and he wouldn't get too fat.

After a column by Doug Moe about Rudi was posted on the Madison Magazine and Channel3000 websites last week, there was some public outcry to allow the pig to stay. But Finke said the city has to enforce the law.

"There is really no point in having ordinances if officials decide to arbitrarily ignore them," she said.

Pigs can be allowed inside a house in certain situations, Finke said.

Niedenthal said Rudi is as smart as many dogs. If he's inside and needs to pee, he goes in his litter box.

He also has his own way of showing affection. He doesn't jump into her lap, Niedenthal said, but if he wants to be petted or scratched, he stands quietly next to her. And if she doesn't see or hear him, he pokes or pushes on her leg with his snout.

"Society evolves and we could evolve the ordinance to be appropriate to miniature animals that have been bred for companionship," she said.

